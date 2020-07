City Attorney Brad Jerbic mentioned a deal that's in the works to sell the Huntridge Theater at Wednesday's City Council meeting. According to Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The sale is a part of Project Enchilada which is an initiative to revitalize downtown Las Vegas.

The Hunteridge Theatre opened in 1944 and closed in 2004.

Read the full story HERE

Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You