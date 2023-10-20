Historic Riviera Neon Star on Loan From The Neon Museum to be Unveiled at Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada

Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada is honored to partner with The Neon Museum as the first recipient of the museum’s new loan program. The Neon Museum is placing on loan, a Rivera Star, which will be displayed and lit at The Wishing Place, headquarters of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. The Rivera Star will be unveiled by representatives of The Neon Museum and Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada during a special ceremony attended by the nonprofits’ donors at a private, by-invitation event.

A first for The Neon Museum, the Adopt A Sign loan program focuses on identifying and lending pieces that are underappreciated in their current location or have been inaccessible for public view due to restoration efforts.

The star, spanning five feet in diameter, first appeared on the Riviera Hotel and Casino building in 1991 and was designed by Marge Williams, one of the industry’s few female sign designers. One of the city’s famed and legendary hotel properties, the Riviera was built in 1955 and ceased operations in 2015 before being imploded in 2016 to make way for the city’s new convention center. The Neon Museum has been in possession of the star since 2015. The star will be installed on the exterior of The Wishing Place that is part of the Allegiant Campus. The star was recently refurbished by Hartlauer Signs, a Las Vegas-based sign fabricator and partner of The Neon Museum.

“The star, which has long been part of our logo, serves as a symbol of hope for Make-A-Wish nationwide,” said Scott Rosenzweig, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. “So, it is especially fitting that the Riviera star, a piece of Las Vegas history, is making its way to us, lighting up our office as place of respite, comfort, hope, and joy for children in Southern Nevada suffering from life-threatening illnesses. We are honored and thrilled to be the first recipient of The Neon Museum’s loan program.”

“We cannot think of a better first partner for our inaugural loan program than Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada,” said Aaron Berger, executive director, The Neon Museum. “The Riviera star will shine brightly once again, illuminating the exceptional work Make-A-Wish does for children in our community.”

At the event, magician Criss Angel, who is a long-time supporter of Make-A-Wish, will receive the Beacon of Hope Award for his generosity and commitment to the organization. Over the last few years, Angel has granted 49 wishes for Wish Kids across the country, and he has donated generously to ensure every eligible child gets their heartfelt wish.

According to Rosenzweig, “Criss is a true Beacon of Hope as a celebrity Wish-Granter and a Wish Dad. We hope the Riviera Star also becomes a beacon of hope for all children and families of children who are faced with a life-threatening illness. We believe the combination of history and hope will impact many lives.”