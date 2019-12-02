Harry Connick, Jr. Returns To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas For New Residency Show

Renowned singer, actor and musician Harry Connick, Jr. will return to the stage at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater for three nights only in February 2020. On the heels of his latest album, Connick will present his True Love: An Intimate Performance show Feb. 26 - 29, 2020 at Encore Theater. Tickets for each performance go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

While Harry Connick, Jr. is the virtual definition of a multi-talented star, with notable triumphs as a television personality and an actor, the foundation of his art remains his music. After 30 million albums sold worldwide and a music, film, television and Broadway career spanning three decades, Connick most recently released a sensational new record, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter. Fans can look forward to an intimate performance of songs from True Love as well as classics from his remarkable career.

Ticket Information

Dates: February 26, 28-29

Public On-Sale: Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: $59.50-$300 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Over the past three decades, Connick has been recognized with multiple GRAMMY and Emmy awards as well as Tony nominations for his live and recorded musical performances, his achievements in film and television, and his appearances on Broadway as both an actor and composer. In addition to his accomplishments as a performer, Connick has always found time to be charitable and has done some of his most important work in his efforts to help his hometown of New Orleans rebuild after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. He, along with friend Branford Marsalis, conceived of "Musicians' Village," a community in the Upper Ninth Ward of New Orleans. To date, Musicians' Village has provided homes for many of the city's displaced residents as well as a focal point for preserving and extending New Orleans' creative heritage with the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music.

