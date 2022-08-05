Gregg Rogell, Yamaneika Saunders And Jeff Leach Highlight The August 2022 Lineup At The Comedy Cellar

The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced the August 2022 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Known for its distinctive "showcase format," featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club brings the unique vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club, including the iconic brick wall, stained glass and low-ceiling design.



Comedy Cellar performances are held nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees. Limited tickets are available for $22 plus applicable taxes and fees using the code CCVEGAS.

All tickets can be purchased online at Caesars.com/shows or ticketmaster.com, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469, or in-person at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5 THROUGH SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 (SHOWCASE):

Gregg Rogell, Rondell Sheridan, Jackie Fabulous, Marsha Warfield and Kathleen Dunbar

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Gregg Rogell ("Louie," "The Aristocrats," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," Comedy Central's "Tough Crowd" and "The Tonight Show"), Rondell Sheridan ("The Craig Ferguson Show," "That's So Raven," "Cory in the House," "The Tonight Show," MTV), Jackie Fabulous (America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show, Last Comic Standing), Marsha Warfield (Richard Pryor Show, Night Court, Empty Nest, recurring role on 911 On Fox) and Kathleen Dunbar (Las Vegas Comedy Festival).





MONDAY, AUGUST 8 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 (SHOWCASE):

Dustin Ybarra, Orlando Leyba, Kathleen Dunbar, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Dustin Ybarra (From Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Recurring role on FOX's "Gotham," NBC's "The Player"), Orlando Leyba ("The Tonight Show," HBO, TruTV), Kathleen Dunbar (Las Vegas Comedy Festival), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").





THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 THROUGH SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 (SHOWCASE):

Dustin Ybarra, Orlando Leyba, Kathleen Dunbar, Rick D'Elia and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Dustin Ybarra (From Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Recurring role on FOX's "Gotham," NBC's "The Player"), Orlando Leyba ("The Tonight Show," HBO, TruTV), Kathleen Dunbar (Las Vegas Comedy Festival), Rick D Elia ("The Tonight Show") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").





SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 (SHOWCASE):

Dustin Ybarra, Orlando Leyba, Kathleen Dunbar, Quinn Dahle and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Dustin Ybarra (From Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Recurring role on FOX's "Gotham," NBC's "The Player"), Orlando Leyba ("The Tonight Show," HBO, TruTV), Kathleen Dunbar (Las Vegas Comedy Festival), Quinn Dahle ("The Tonight Show," Showtime, Comedy Central, Carson Daily and Lopez Tonight) and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").





MONDAY, AUGUST 15 THROUGH THURSDAY, AUGUST 18 (SHOWCASE):

Jackie Fabulous, John Joseph, Ty Barnett, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Jackie Fabulous (America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show, Last Comic Standing), John Joseph (Comedy Central's "Tough Crowd," "The View"), Ty Barnett (Comedy Central, "The Tonight Show," "Last Comic Standing," Nickelodeon, FOX), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").





FRIDAY, AUGUST 19 THROUGH SUNDAY, AUGUST 21 (SHOWCASE):

Jackie Fabulous, John Joseph, Ty Barnett, Dennis Blair and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Jackie Fabulous (America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show, Last Comic Standing), John Joseph (Comedy Central's "Tough Crowd," "The View"), Ty Barnett (Comedy Central, "The Tonight Show," "Last Comic Standing," Nickelodeon, FOX), Dennis Blair ("The Tonight Show," HBO, co-wrote the movie "Easy Money") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").





MONDAY, AUGUST 22 (SHOWCASE):

Danny Cohen, Allan Havey, Yamaneika Saunders, Marsha Warfield and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Danny Cohen (Comedy Central, AXS TV), Allan Havey ("Mad Men," "The Office," "Billions," "Louie," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Crashing"). Yamaneika Saunders ("The Tonight Show", Comedy Central Presents, Showtime's "Nasty Show", "Grown and sexy" on VH1, "The Degenerates" on Netflix, LaffMobb/Laff Tracks on TrueTV, Roast Battle on Comedy Central), Marsha Warfield (Richard Pryor Show, Night Court, Empty Nest, recurring role on 911 On Fox) and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").





TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 THROUGH SUNDAY, AUGUST 28 (SHOWCASE):

Danny Cohen, Allan Havey, Yamaneika Saunders, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Danny Cohen (Comedy Central, AXS TV), Allan Havey ("Mad Men," "The Office," "Billions," "Louie," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Crashing"). Yamaneika Saunders ("The Tonight Show", Comedy Central Presents, Showtime's "Nasty Show", "Grown and sexy" on VH1, "The Degenerates" on Netflix, LaffMobb/Laff Tracks on TrueTV, Roast Battle on Comedy Central), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").





MONDAY, AUGUST 29 THROUGH TUESDAY, AUGUST 30 (SHOWCASE):

Joe Praino, Jeff Leach, Rob Little, Marsha Warfield, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Joe Praino ("Just For Laughs," "New Faces" ESPN, Dirty Sports Podcast), Jeff Leach ("BBC Comedy," "Britain's Funniest Comedy Characters," "London Town & The Smoke," host of "Savage Snowflake Podcast" and "The End of the World Show," voice actor "Total War: Warhammer," "Smite" and "Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock"), Rob Little (Comedy Central's "Nick Swardson's Pretend Time," Comedian of the Year by Maxim Magazine), Marsha Warfield (Richard Pryor Show, Night Court, Empty Nest, recurring role on 911 On Fox), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").