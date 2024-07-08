Gregg Rogell, Dean Delray, & Ty Barnett Highlight July 2024 Lineup at Comedy Cellar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced the July 2024 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Known for its distinctive “showcase format,” featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club brings the unique vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club, including the iconic brick wall, stained glass and low-ceiling design.



Comedy Cellar performances are held nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees. Limited tickets are available for $22 plus applicable taxes and fees using the code CCVEGAS. All tickets can be purchased online at riolasvegas.com/shows/comedy-cellar or ticketmaster.com, by phone at 866-746-7671 or in-person at the Rio Box Office from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests must be 18 years or older.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

MONDAY, JULY 8 (SHOWCASE):

Gregg Rogell, Daphnique Springs, Dean Delray, Jon Laster, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Gregg Rogell (“Louie,” “The Aristocrats,” “Late Night with Conan O'Brien,” Comedy Central's “Tough Crowd” and “The Tonight Show”), Daphnique Springs (Amazon Prime's “Inside Jokes,” “Bring the Funny” on NBC, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”), Dean Delray (Season 3 of Judd Apatow's “Love” on Netflix, “Maron,” his podcast “Let There Be Talk”), Jon Laster (Winner of “Stand Up NBC”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



TUESDAY, JULY 9 (SHOWCASE):

Gregg Rogell, Daphnique Springs, Dean Delray, Jon Laster, and Jay Hollingsworth

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Gregg Rogell (“Louie,” “The Aristocrats,” “Late Night with Conan O'Brien,” Comedy Central's “Tough Crowd” and “The Tonight Show”), Daphnique Springs (Amazon Prime's “Inside Jokes,” “Bring the Funny” on NBC, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”), Dean Delray (Season 3 of Judd Apatow's “Love” on Netflix, “Maron,” his podcast “Let There Be Talk”), Jon Laster (Winner of “Stand Up NBC”), and Jay Hollingsworth (All Def/Amazon's “Laugh After Dark,” Winner of March Comedy Madness, Winner of Best of Boston).



WEDNESDAY, JULY 10 THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 14 (SHOWCASE):

Gregg Rogell, Daphnique Springs, Dean Delray, Jon Laster, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Gregg Rogell (“Louie,” “The Aristocrats,” “Late Night with Conan O'Brien,” Comedy Central's “Tough Crowd” and “The Tonight Show”), Daphnique Springs (Amazon Prime's “Inside Jokes,” “Bring the Funny” on NBC, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”), Dean Delray (Season 3 of Judd Apatow's “Love” on Netflix, “Maron,” his podcast “Let There Be Talk”), Jon Laster (Winner of “Stand Up NBC”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



MONDAY, JULY 15 (SHOWCASE):

Mike Yard, Jason Cheny, Jenny Zigrino, Jay Hollingsworth, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Mike Yard (“Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” “Bad Boys of Comedy,” “Def Comedy Jam,” and “Showtime at The Apollo”), Jason Cheny (“Laughs” on FOX and HULU, “Laff Tracks” on TruTV, Winner of “World Series of Comedy 2017”), Jenny Zigrino (HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix), Jay Hollingsworth (All Def/Amazon's “Laugh After Dark,” Winner of March Comedy Madness, Winner of Best of Boston), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



TUESDAY, JULY 16 (SHOWCASE):

Mike Yard, Jason Cheny, Jenny Zigrino, Jay Hollingsworth, and Traci Skene

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Mike Yard (“Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” “Bad Boys of Comedy,” “Def Comedy Jam,” and “Showtime at The Apollo”), Jason Cheny (“Laughs” on FOX and HULU, “Laff Tracks” on TruTV, Winner of “World Series of Comedy 2017”), Jenny Zigrino (HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix), Jay Hollingsworth (All Def/Amazon's “Laugh After Dark,” Winner of March Comedy Madness, Winner of Best of Boston), and Traci Skene (Author of “The Comedy Bible”).



WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 21 (SHOWCASE):

Mike Yard, Jason Cheny, Jenny Zigrino, Jay Hollingsworth, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Mike Yard (“Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” “Bad Boys of Comedy,” “Def Comedy Jam,” and “Showtime at The Apollo”), Jason Cheny (“Laughs” on FOX and HULU, “Laff Tracks” on TruTV, Winner of “World Series of Comedy 2017”), Jenny Zigrino (HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix), Jay Hollingsworth (All Def/Amazon's “Laugh After Dark,” Winner of March Comedy Madness, Winner of Best of Boston), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



MONDAY, JULY 22 THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 28 (SHOWCASE):

Matthew Broussard, Ty Barnett, Amy Miller, Drew Dunn, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Matthew Broussard (“Conan,” Comedy Central half hour, finalist on Jeff Ross' “Roast Battle”), Ty Barnett (Comedy Central, “The Tonight Show,” “Last Comic Standing,” Nickelodeon, FOX), Amy Miller (“Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central, Epix Half Hour, SiriusXM “The Bennington Show,” VIceland), Drew Dunn (SiriusXM, “Just For Laughs,” Winner of Boston and Seattle Comedy Festivals), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



MONDAY, JULY 29 THROUGH TUESDAY, JULY 30 (SHOWCASE):

Tom Rhodes, Cookie Hull, Landry, Gabriel Rutledge, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Tom Rhodes (Dave Attell's “Insomniac,” Comedy Central's “@ Midnight,” two Comedy Central half hour specials, Netflix hour special), Cookie Hull (Katt Williams' “Internet Dating,” George Wallace Coming To the Stage, Pluto TV), Landry (Winner of The World Series of Comedy, Winner of The Boston Comedy Festival), Gabriel Rutledge (Winner of Seattle International Comedy Competition, Winner of Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



ABOUT COMEDY CELLAR

The Comedy Cellar discovered Dave Chappelle, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Dave Attell, Amy Schumer and Chris Rock. In addition to these household names, virtually every important comedian of the last 30 years began their careers at the iconic venue. These stars continue to use the Cellar as their home base; in other words, Comedy Cellar has the world's best taste in comedians. As the most successful and longest-running comedy club in New York City history, the Cellar has been hailed by the toughest and meanest critics in the world, including the New York Times, who said the club has “a billion dollars' worth of comedians.

