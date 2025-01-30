GloRilla Brings The Glorious Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yesterday, GRAMMY-nominated recording artist and CMG signee GloRilla announced The GLORIOUS Tour. Named after her acclaimed debut album, The GLORIOUS Tour will kick off March 2025 and will include a one-night-only performance at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Jan. 31, 2025, at Noon PT at AXS.com.

This month, Glo made her highly-anticipated debut on Saturday Night Live where she performed “Yeah Glo!,” “LET HER COOK” and “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME.” Glo's raved appearance also included her participating in a live skit with host Dave Chappelle. Glo's ascension into superstardom includes GLORIOUS (CMG/Interscope Records) debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, securing the highest debut week for a female rapper and numerous Hot 100 wins including "Yeah Glo!," "TGIF" and "Wanna Be" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” featuring Sexyy Red. Last month, Billboard crowned Big Glo as the Hottest Female Rapper of 2024.

Glo also landed two GRAMMY nominations for her double platinum single "Yeah Glo!" in the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories, solidifying her stellar run this year. Most recently, she also earned the second Billboard Hot 100 top 10 song of her career as a feature on Tyler, The Creator's "Sticky." Glo's feature run continued this year when she was featured on Lil Baby's Billboard 200 No. 1 album WHAM and the standout song “Redbone.”

GLORIOUS remains the talk of many year-end conversations for best albums, including mentions for Rolling Stone, NPR, Billboard, Rap-Up, Uproxx and more. “TGIF” landed on best singles lists for Vulture, Pitchfork, New York Times Rolling Stone, and was crowned Time Magazine's song of the year while “Yeah Glo!,” “Wanna Be (Remix)” and “WHATCHU KNO BOUT ME” also made the New York Times Best Songs List.

Under the tutelage of CMG founder and CEO Yo Gotti, Glo continues to be a force in hip-hop after the release of her debut album, GLORIOUS. The star-studded album includes features from Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Sexyy Red, Kirk Franklin, Bossman Dlo, Fridayy, T-Pain, Muni Long, Kierra Sheard, Maverick City Music, and Chandler Moore. She has earned recognition from Rihanna, who, after praising her for the hit "TGIF," said she would want the Memphis superstar to make the official anthem for multi-million-dollar brand Fenty. Glo's album also earned a vast cosign from music icon Taylor Swift, who played Glo's newest anthem, " WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME," on social media.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com or glorillaofficial.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

GloRilla is a Grammy-nominated musician and award-winning hip-hop artist from the North Memphis neighborhood of Frayser, Tennessee. GloRilla has been savoring the success of her summer takeover, considering her three hit songs – “TGIF,” “Yeah! Glo” and “Wanna Be (feat Megan Thee Stallion)” each spent time on Top-40 of the Billboard Hot 100. At one point, all 3 songs charted simultaneously in the Top-40, resulting in GloRilla becoming the first female hip-hop artist to achieve the feat in 2024. Earlier this year, she released her latest mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, which generated over 550 million streams in the U.S. to date. “Yeah Glo!" subsequently evolved into a massive hit, emerging as the longest-charting Billboard Hot 100 hit of Glorilla's career and serving as her third career No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, after "F.N.F." and "Tomorrow 2." GloRilla has also blossomed into an electrifying performer, shining alongside Megan Thee Stallion on their sold-out “Hot Girl Summer” tour. Additionally, she has served as a presenter at the ESPYs, iHeartRadio Music Awards and Billboard Women in Music. She has firmly established herself as a pop culture fixture, generating viral moments such as meeting President Biden at The White House, performing at Michael Rubin's White Party, hanging out with LeBron James and earning a co-sign from Rihanna on her music. The world originally got its first taste of the femme fatale with her breakout single "FNF (Let's Go)” in 2022. This song sparked the viral #FNFChallenge and paved the way for the rising star to sign with Yo Gotti's prestigious CMG record label in partnership with Interscope Records. GloRilla's journey to stardom was nothing short of a whirlwind. Following her breakout anthem, she collaborated with Cardi B on "Tomorrow 2," which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on Apple Music. Her swift rise earned her the "Breakthrough Artist" Award at the 2022 BET HipHop Awards and a Grammy nomination that same year. She also received multiple honors after that, including nominations for the AMAs, VMAs, and IHeart Music Awards. Within the past two years, GloRilla has graced the covers of several magazines, including ELLE, New York Magazine's The CUT, GQ Hype, VIBE, Spin Magazine and XXL.

