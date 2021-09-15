Get Immersed In The Spirit World With GHOST(S) at The Usual Place

Table 8 Immersive, the team behind the popular thrillers Horrorwood Video and Krampus, is back with a new interactive experience for Halloween 2021. Table 8 Creative Director Troy Heard partnered with popular East Fremont nightspot The Usual Place to create Ghost(s), a 21-and-up experience for people looking for a unique alternative to the traditional haunted house.

The Pyewacket Society for Occultural Affairs (est. 1919) is recruiting new members in their ongoing quest to make contact with the dead. Tonight, the veil will lift and you'll experience firsthand what lies beyond. Mingle with Society members in our pre-show lounge and raise a glass to spirits come and gone - before you set off on your daunting - and terrifying - quest beyond the living.

"The Ghost(s) experience is broken into two parts," says Heard. "The first part is a visit to the cocktail lounge, where guests will meet and interact with current members of the society. By engaging with them, you'll collect bits and pieces of the Pyewacket family's tragic story. When your group of six is called, you get swept off to the society office where those horrific tales unfold around you. Without giving too much away, there's a major clue in the show title."

Ghost(s) will be open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, from Thursday, October 7, through Saturday, October 30, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.. Admission is $35, age twenty-one and up only. The Usual Place is located at at 1217 S. Main Street. Tickets are on sale now at www.thepyewacketsociety.com. Call 702-423-6366 for more details.

As leaders in immersive entertainment, Table 8 Productions continues to break the boundaries in interactive storytelling. Recent creative credits include producing USHH: Backstory Pass, the official immersive experience for Usher's residency at Caesars Palace, and Jack Daniel's House No. 7, the wild motel party takeover of the Thunderbird Motel.