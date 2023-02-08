Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

French Artist FKJ Will Bring One-Night-Only Performance To The Theater at Virgin Hotels

The performance is on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Feb. 08, 2023  
French multi-instrumentalist and producer, FKJ, will bring the FKJ - 2023 Tour to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Sunday, April 16, 2023 for a one-night-only performance. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.

French Kiwi Juice, also known as "FKJ," is celebrated for a certain "je ne sais quois." His soulful, limitless music is made for a genre-fluid generation that captivates audiences worldwide. His songs are a mix of jazz, soul, folk, rock and experimental beats; all taking inspiration from his parents' records that he listened to growing up. Playing with any instruments he could find, FKJ was able to master the guitar, piano and saxophone as a young one-man band. Staying true to this, FKJ continues to collect instruments as he goes without formal training and instead developing his own ear.

His second album, V I N C E N T is a nod to the freedom of being a teenager and making music purely for pleasure. The album is wilfully romantic, with an ode to his wife June in "Us," and a gentle electronic ode to long-term love, "A Moment of Mystery,"' featuring Toro Y Moi. Guitar legend Santana also collaborated on FKJ's latest album with the track "Greener" - a sultry neo-soul jam. V I N C E N T signals a new dawn for FKJ as an artist who sells out venues across the world and has earned a seat at global soul's table.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.




