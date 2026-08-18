Matthew Morrison to Make Myron's Debut at The Smith Center

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Versatile Tony-, Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actor Matthew Morrison – best known for his standout role on Glee – will make his Smith Center debut with a pair of shows on Saturday, April 24, 2027 inside Myron's.

Morrison, recognized for his work on stage and screen, made his debut on Broadway in Footloose, but his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit Hairspray. Morrison was later nominated for a Tony Award for his role in The Light in the Piazza and received a Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for 10 Million Miles.

He also starred in the Tony-winning revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center Theater in New York and as J.M. Barrie in the musical Finding Neverland, for which Morrison received two Drama Desk nominations and was named Favorite Actor in a Musical in the Broadway.com Audience Awards.

In addition to his Broadway tenure, Morrison is probably best known for starring in Fox's musical comedy series Glee, in which he played the director of the glee club, Mr. Schuester. The show, created by Ryan Murphy, received the Golden Globe award for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical in 2010 and 2011. Morrison was nominated for Best Actor those years as well.

Morrison has had many other iconic TV/film roles, most notably on the hit CBS show The Good Wife, in which he played U.S. Attorney Conor Fox through the series finale, and on ABC's beloved Grey's Anatomy, in which he played Paul Stadler during Seasons 13 and 14.

In addition to acting, Morrison has released four studio albums. His self-titled, 2011 Mercury Records debut featured an A-list lineup of guest artists including Sting, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sir Elton John. Most recently, Morrison released Where It All Began, a Broadway standards album produced by the legendary Phil Ramone.

With a background in musical theater, Morrison effortlessly blends his impressive vocal talents with a strong acting presence, bringing depth and charm to his performances.

In his own words, Matthew describes Show Up, his brand-new production coming to Myron's, this way: “Step into a world where music and dance become more than just entertainment — they become a journey into the heart of what makes us human.”

He continues, “In this show, I'm not just here to perform; I'm here to spark something within you. I want you to leave with a sense of inquiry, curiosity and wonder about your own life. Many concerts entertain, but I invite you to take a closer look inside. To see the beating heart of music and dance, not just as art forms but as reflections of our deepest selves. This show comes from my heart — it's a piece of my soul laid bare. I'm stepping outside of all the characters I've played, shedding every mask and diving deep into my authenticity and vulnerability.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.

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