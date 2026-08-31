MICHAEL JACKSON ONE and Estate Mark King of Pop's Birthday in Las Vegas

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On Saturday, Aug. 29, the Estate of Michael Jackson and Michael Jackson ONE hosted their annual celebration for the King of Pop's birthday. Fans had the opportunity to attend an exclusive panel discussion hosted by Karen Langford from the Estate that included Michael Jackson's son, Prince Jackson and Rich + Tone Talauega, the acclaimed choreographers who worked closely with the King of Pop originally as back-up dancers and later as choreographers and are also choreographers for Michael Jackson ONE.

Following the panel, there was a specially created performance by the cast of Michael Jackson ONE to “Workin' Day and Night” from Michael's album “Off the Wall” which has now spent 200 weeks on the Billboard 200. The day also included an autograph session with Costume Designer Michael Bush, author of The King of Style: Dressing Michael Jackson.

The evening concluded with the 6:30pm and 9:00pm performances of Michael Jackson ONE, the acclaimed tribute to the King of Pop.

About Michael Jackson ONE

Now in its second decade on the Las Vegas Strip, Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil has captivated more than 6.5 million guests across over 5,500 performances since its premiere in June 2013, redefining what a live entertainment experience can be through a spectacular fusion of Michael Jackson's iconic music, breathtaking acrobatics and dancing, and groundbreaking technology. Featuring a cast of 63 artists, the production combines dynamic choreography with cutting-edge innovations, including nine towering LED panels and a first-of-its-kind indoor drone sequence, all set to Michael Jackson's greatest hits in a state-of-the-art audio environment. The result is an unparalleled experience, the only live stage production where audiences can see the King of Pop on screen and hear his incomparable voice. A celebration of Michael Jackson's artistry, creativity, and enduring message of unity, Michael Jackson ONE continues to push the boundaries of live entertainment while remaining one of Las Vegas's most acclaimed resident productions.



Photo Credit: Getty Images

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