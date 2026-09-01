Feature: AFAN’S BLACK & WHITE PARTY CELEBRATES 40 YEARS AT PALMS CASINO RESORT SEPT. 19

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Las Vegas is getting ready to turn black and white into a celebration of four decades of community, entertainment and support when Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) presents its 40th Annual Black & White Party on Saturday, Sept. 19, at KAOS Nightclub inside Palms Casino Resort.

One of Las Vegas’ most anticipated annual fundraising events, the Black & White Party will mark its milestone anniversary with a night of live performances, DJs, nightlife entertainment, special guests, food and beverage samplings, and plenty of opportunities to celebrate the Southern Nevada community that has supported AFAN for four decades.

Returning hosts Freddy Godinez and Alexander Stabler of Fredric Alexander will guide the evening and introduce a lineup featuring some of the city’s most recognizable entertainment talent.

Among the performers scheduled to take the stage are the casts of Piranha Nightclub, Gipsy Nightclub, The Phoenix and Taste the Show!, along with Dale Blackheart Productions and the cast of Monday Mania. The entertainment lineup also includes DJ Lexto, FANTASY, Jennifer Romas and Sexxy the Show, Melody Sweets, Morgan McMichaels of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Nicky Saturn and Vegas! The Show.

Adding an extra dose of sparkle to the anniversary celebration will be Larry Edwards, better known as “Hot Chocolate,” who will appear dressed as a living ruby in honor of the party’s 40th anniversary.

Guests can expect entertainment throughout the evening, along with unique photo opportunities and complimentary food and beverage samplings. The party’s traditional black-and-white dress code gets an anniversary twist this year, with guests encouraged to wear as much black and white as they want—or as little as they can get away with—while adding ruby-colored accessories to celebrate the milestone.

The evening will also recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to AFAN and the Southern Nevada community through the organization’s “Right to Wear Red” honor. While the party fills the room with black and white, honorees may wear red as a visual tribute to their advocacy and support.

The 2026 “Right to Wear Red” honorees are:

Brett Pruneau – Entertainer

– Entertainer Christopher Melton – Las Vegas Sands

– Las Vegas Sands Collin Martin – Piranha & Gipsy Nightclubs

– Piranha & Gipsy Nightclubs Heather Smith – Gilead

– Gilead Jennifer Romas – Sexxy the Show

– Sexxy the Show Jessica Beesley – Breakthru Beverage Group

– Breakthru Beverage Group Maria Montes-Mendoza – Las Vegas TGA Planning Council

– Las Vegas TGA Planning Council Randee Stewart – Las Vegas Men’s Chorus

– Las Vegas Men’s Chorus Sean VanGorder – Advocate

– Advocate Tina Yan – Former AFAN Board President

For AFAN Executive Director Antioco Carrillo, the 40th anniversary is a chance to celebrate not only the event's growth but also the community spirit that created it.

“Forty years ago, this party started with a simple ask—bring a canned good, item,” Carrillo said. “Now, the Black & White Party fills a nightclub with hundreds of people who show up for one another, and that same spirit of chosen family is exactly what will carry AFAN into its next 40 years.”

The origins of the Black & White Party date back to the height of the AIDS crisis in the late 1980s. What began as an impromptu fundraiser grew out of a birthday party held at a Henderson apartment. Instead of birthday gifts, about 25 guests were asked to bring canned food to support AFAN’s food pantry.

The response filled the back seats of several cars with donated food. Many of the cans had generic black-and-white labels, inspiring what would become the Black & White Party.

Nearly four decades later, that small gathering has evolved into one of Las Vegas’ largest fundraising events, drawing thousands of guests while continuing to support AFAN’s mission.

Founded in 1984, AFAN is Nevada’s oldest AIDS service organization. The nonprofit provides comprehensive support services that include free HIV testing, prevention education, housing assistance and medical case management, helping improve health outcomes and quality of life for individuals affected by HIV/AIDS throughout Southern Nevada.

The 40th Annual Black & White Party is presented in collaboration with Love! Live! U=U, further emphasizing the importance of HIV awareness and equitable access to HIV/AIDS resources.

The celebration begins with a VIP reception at 7 p.m. for VIP, VIP+ and table guests. General admission begins at 8 p.m.

With four decades of history behind it, this year’s Black & White Party promises to be more than another night out in Las Vegas. It is a celebration of the people, performers, advocates and community members who have helped AFAN grow from a small grassroots effort into an essential Southern Nevada organization.

And for one night, the black-and-white dress code will have a little more color—thanks to a ruby-red anniversary celebration honoring the past while looking toward AFAN’s next 40 years.

AFAN’s 40th Annual Black & White Party is presented in collaboration with Love! Live! U=U, underscoring the importance of awareness and equitable access to HIV/AIDS resources. For more on U=U and local resources, visit uequalsulas.com.

VIP Reception begins at 7 p.m. for VIP, VIP+ and table guests, followed by general admission at 8 p.m. inside KAOS Nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort. More information is available at afanlv.org.

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