Feature: Tony Arias and Bruce Ewing Sing for Their Supper at Night of A Thousand Stars

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, features one of the prestigious hospitality programs educating students in the creative economy. The highly ranked William F. Harrah College of Hospitality is presenting A Night of a Thousand Days at UNLV, starring Tony Arias and Keith Thompson Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 and starring Bruce Ewing and Philip Fortenberry Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

“I love this opportunity. We should all support our local students, and I am so glad to be doing that. Usually, I am very supportive of myself, but I want to give back, and I get a free meal, too,” laughs Tony. “The students will now be exposed to Las Vegas Fabulous!”

Tony has headlined shows on and off the Las Vegas Strip as a musical comedian singing standards, jazz, R&B, pop, and parodies. His career spans decades with a repertoire of all musical genres. For more info, visit tonyarias.com.

Musical director, conductor, composer, producer, and performer Keith will musically paint a picture of Old Las Vegas, a world of the Rat Pack (Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis, Jr.), Elvis Presley, and Liberace.

“My show will be three acts and all about the music of Broadway, which is my life,” says Bruce. “I will showcase the early influence of Broadway on my life as a kid in New York State and discovering the possibility of making this a career.”

The second act will encompass his professional life in musical theater, touring, and regional theater. The third act will celebrate his performances in Las Vegas, where he first planned to stay for three months and has now lived in Las Vegas for 27 years.

Bruce performed on the Strip for seven years in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s PHANTOM: The Las Vegas Spectacular at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Bruce was co-creator and performer in the award-winning The Phat Pack, performing at the Plaza Hotel and Bally’s Hotel & Casino (now Horseshoe Las Vegas) and touring nationally. Follow Bruce on Instagram @bruceewing.

Philip was the associate conductor for Mamma Mia! at Mandalay Bay, Hairspray at the Luxor Theater, and the North American premiere of the rock musical We Will Rock You at Paris Las Vegas. Philip was the featured artist-in-residence at the Liberace Museum, performing his one-man show, Liberace and Me, and now performs The Man at the Piano at Myron’s Cabaret at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts. For more info, visit pfortenberrypiano.com.

UNLV Hospitality students produce and service the three-course dinner and performances in the Scarlet Lounge, set up in Beam Hall on campus. Kelli Reid, Marketing Manager and senior due to graduate in May 2024, also participated in the inaugural Dinner Theater program in 2022. “This year is completely different, with two different performers and four separate shows. Last year, I was part of the guest experience, and this year, I am learning about marketing.”

Christian Diaz, a senior due to graduate in May 2024, is participating for the first time. “It is so exhilarating, seeing how everything comes to fruition from ideas to presentation. I am hoping to transition to a career in dinner theater, which is one of my first jobs, and want to circle back and master it.”

Finley Cotrone, Ph.D., CHE, Associate Professor in Residence, teaches the Dinner Theatre program to bring together learning and hands-on practice. Students learn about entertainment, food and beverage components, designing a menu, creating a cost budget, and marketing.

“I didn’t think comparing this year’s students to last year’s students was fair, so I wanted to do something completely different. I am so lucky to know some of the best performers in Las Vegas. I want to create two completely different setups so the students can experience one show as Old Vegas with a buffet and another as cabaret style with table service,” says Finley.

Proceeds from the dinner show and auction items will support the College of Hospitality student scholarships. A Night of a Thousand Stars on the campus of UNLV with Tony Arias and Keith Thompson dinner and a show will be Oct. 19 and Oct. 26. Night of a Thousand Stars with Bruce Ewing and Philip Fortenberry will be performed on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.