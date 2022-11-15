Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: Tony Arias Celebrates Big Beautiful Broadway at the Flamingo Library Theater on Nov. 20

The musical tribute to Broadway Classics showcases the “Tony-Las Vegas” flare.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Feature: Tony Arias Celebrates Big Beautiful Broadway at the Flamingo Library Theater on Nov. 20

Big talents will fill the stage with great tunes when Tony Arias and special guests perform Big Beautiful Broadway at the Flamingo Library Theater at the Clark County Library on Nov. 20.

"We will be performing the classic songs of Broadway by the Rhinestone of Las Vegas," says Tony. "The laughs and music won't stop during this special engagement."

Keith Thompson and his eight-piece orchestra, along with the piano brilliance of Dr. Philip Fortenberry, will lend their magic, talent, and special touch. In addition, one of the original collaborators and stars of the Broadway hit musical Jekyll & Hyde, Rebecca Spencer, will be making a guest appearance. In fact, Tony and Rebecca will be singing their first duet together during the show.

Tony will share some of Broadway's best-known classic show stories as only he can while audiences will enjoy his performances from the Broadway Songbook. For almost 40 years, Tony has performed as a musical comedian in Las Vegas. Standing at six feet, four inches, Tony demonstrates his vocals, charm and humor as a versatile performer. Tony's baritone voice can be heard on numerous national television and radio commercials, as well as documentaries, video games, and even slot machines. For more info, visit tonyarias.com.

As a conductor, Keith's list of professional credits includes the Las Vegas companies of Jersey Boys, The Producers, Hairspray, and the North American premiere of the hit musical, We Will Rock You. Keith also founded the Composers Showcase, a late-night show introducuing original music by Las Vegas composers and songwriters, including major headliners. Visit keiththompsoncomposer.com.

Philip is a veteran of 10 Broadway shows, eight national tours (The Lion King, Cats, Ragtime), and a concert headliner with his newest release, Handful of Keys. He appeared as Liberace's hand and body double in HBO's biopic, Behind the Candelabra. Follow him on Facebook @ PhilipFortenberryPianist.

With a stage career based out of New York for four decades, Rebecca recently starred as Madame Giry in the 25th-anniversary world tour of The Phantom of the Opera. She is known for her signature contemporary art song and lyric-driven interpretations. For more info, visit rebeccaspencer.com.

Tony Arias and special guests perform Big Beautiful Broadway at the Flamingo Library Theater at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, on Nov. 20. Showtime is 2 p.m. with plenty of complimentary parking.




House of Blues Las Vegas Extends GOSPEL BRUNCH into 2023 Photo
House of Blues Las Vegas Extends GOSPEL BRUNCH into 2023
Spiritual sounds and heavenly hashbrowns…this is “churrrch on the Strip!” as emcee Patti Pennington describes it. House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino has announced the extension of the world-famous House of Blues Gospel Brunch after sold-out shows during 2022.
Boy George & Culture Club Announce Return to Las Vegas Photo
Boy George & Culture Club Announce Return to Las Vegas
Boy George & Culture Club announced their highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a three-night engagement in 2023. Following their sold-out debut at Wynn in 2022, flamboyant frontman Boy George, along with bass guitarist Mikey Craig and guitar and keyboardist Roy Hay, together with a 13-piece band.
Garth Brooks Announces New Las Vegas Residency Photo
Garth Brooks Announces New Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will give fans the opportunity to see Garth up close and personal on The Colosseum stage. No two shows will be the same, with varying band members and the occasional special guest, fans are promised a once in a lifetime performance each and every night. Check out how to buy tickets to see Garth Brooks in Las Vegas now!
Photos: Post Malone Rocks Zouk Nightclub with Electric Performance Photo
Photos: Post Malone Rocks Zouk Nightclub with Electric Performance
The Diamond Certified, GRAMMY Award nominated artist performed “Wow,” “I Like You,” “Better Now,” “Circles,” “Sunflower,” “Rockstar,” and “Congratulations” for his hyped fans, ending the show with “White Iverson.” His engaging performance was the perfect fit for the immersive nightclub. Check out the photos here.

From This Author - Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (43 years and counting) and has always loved the entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys... (read more about this author)


Feature: Tony Arias Celebrates Big Beautiful Broadway at the Flamingo Library Theater on Nov. 20Feature: Tony Arias Celebrates Big Beautiful Broadway at the Flamingo Library Theater on Nov. 20
November 15, 2022

Big talents will fill the stage with great tunes when Tony Arias and special guests perform Big Beautiful Broadway at the Flamingo Library Theater at the Clark County Library on Nov. 20.
Feature: E'Stefano DiSanto To Perform His Debut CD Release, THE LOST 45s, November 13Feature: E'Stefano DiSanto To Perform His Debut CD Release, THE LOST 45s, November 13
November 10, 2022

E’Stefano DiSanto will perform and launch his debut CD, The Lost 45s, at Siena Italian Authentic Trattoria on Nov. 13.
Feature: THE COCKTAIL CABARET To Perform at Westgate Las VegasFeature: THE COCKTAIL CABARET To Perform at Westgate Las Vegas
October 24, 2022

The Cocktail Cabaret, celebrating the cocktail culture, will return to the stage to present two showcase performances in the Concierge Lounge at the Westgate Las Vegas on Nevada Day, Oct. 28, and Oct. 29. 
Feature: Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's Greatest Hits Opens as Rock Opera BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical at Paris Las VegasFeature: Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's Greatest Hits Opens as Rock Opera BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical at Paris Las Vegas
October 10, 2022

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical, the award-winning hit production features the music, lyrics, and book by Jim Steinman, based on the Bat Out of Hell albums immortalized by Meat Loaf. The rock musical debuted in the Paris Theatre at Paris Las Vegas with performances from Tuesday to Sunday.
MANHATTAN MELODIES AND NEW YORK CITY SONGS to Play The Stirling Club This MonthMANHATTAN MELODIES AND NEW YORK CITY SONGS to Play The Stirling Club This Month
October 2, 2022

Travel back to the 1950s to Manhattan’s famous Algonquin Hotel when women dressed in evening gowns and men wore tuxedos to go out on a night on the town. David James Robinson and Tom Michel will bring the vibe of those evenings when they perform Manhattan Melodies and New York City Songs at The Stirling Club on Oct. 13.