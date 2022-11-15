Feature: Tony Arias Celebrates Big Beautiful Broadway at the Flamingo Library Theater on Nov. 20

Big talents will fill the stage with great tunes when Tony Arias and special guests perform Big Beautiful Broadway at the Flamingo Library Theater at the Clark County Library on Nov. 20.

"We will be performing the classic songs of Broadway by the Rhinestone of Las Vegas," says Tony. "The laughs and music won't stop during this special engagement."

Keith Thompson and his eight-piece orchestra, along with the piano brilliance of Dr. Philip Fortenberry, will lend their magic, talent, and special touch. In addition, one of the original collaborators and stars of the Broadway hit musical Jekyll & Hyde, Rebecca Spencer, will be making a guest appearance. In fact, Tony and Rebecca will be singing their first duet together during the show.

Tony will share some of Broadway's best-known classic show stories as only he can while audiences will enjoy his performances from the Broadway Songbook. For almost 40 years, Tony has performed as a musical comedian in Las Vegas. Standing at six feet, four inches, Tony demonstrates his vocals, charm and humor as a versatile performer. Tony's baritone voice can be heard on numerous national television and radio commercials, as well as documentaries, video games, and even slot machines. For more info, visit tonyarias.com.

As a conductor, Keith's list of professional credits includes the Las Vegas companies of Jersey Boys, The Producers, Hairspray, and the North American premiere of the hit musical, We Will Rock You. Keith also founded the Composers Showcase, a late-night show introducuing original music by Las Vegas composers and songwriters, including major headliners. Visit keiththompsoncomposer.com.

Philip is a veteran of 10 Broadway shows, eight national tours (The Lion King, Cats, Ragtime), and a concert headliner with his newest release, Handful of Keys. He appeared as Liberace's hand and body double in HBO's biopic, Behind the Candelabra. Follow him on Facebook @ PhilipFortenberryPianist.

With a stage career based out of New York for four decades, Rebecca recently starred as Madame Giry in the 25th-anniversary world tour of The Phantom of the Opera. She is known for her signature contemporary art song and lyric-driven interpretations. For more info, visit rebeccaspencer.com.

Tony Arias and special guests perform Big Beautiful Broadway at the Flamingo Library Theater at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, on Nov. 20. Showtime is 2 p.m. with plenty of complimentary parking.