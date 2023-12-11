Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Feature: The Nutcracker, presented by Nevada Ballet Theatre, Continues to Delight at The Smith Center.

Enjoy the holiday favorite from Dec. 15 to Dec. 24.

Dec. 11, 2023

Photos by Alicia Lee and by Virginia Trudeau

The Nevada Ballet Theatre continues its annual holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts Dec. 15-24. 

Feature: The Nutcracker, presented by Nevada Ballet Theatre, Continues to Delight at The Smith Center. Artistic Director James Canfield choreographs the production with music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Over 100 dancers (including over 50 students from NBT's affiliated Academy) and a team of theater artists and technicians bring the magical journey to life. Waltzing flowers, nimble fairies, and moonlit snow dazzle far-away exotic lands along with toy soldiers, naughty rodents, a brightly colored peacock, and people of the world.

Based on the classic tale "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" by ETA Hoffman, the Victorian-inspired version of the story brings the beloved characters to life. Audiences continue to be enchanted by the traditional characters, including Clara, the handsome prince, Drosselmeyer, Mother Ginger, and the Sugar Plum Fairy. 

Feature: The Nutcracker, presented by Nevada Ballet Theatre, Continues to Delight at The Smith Center. This production includes unique Victorian-inspired scenery, props, and costumes, such as a life-sized dollhouse, a 30-foot Christmas tree, 15-foot grandfather clocks, and over 80 costumes. 

The show schedule includes evening and matinee performances over the next two weeks, including Christmas Eve:

Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at various prices and can be purchased by calling The Smith Center Box Office at (702) 749-2000 or visiting www.nevadaballet.org. Also, follow Nevada Ballet Theatre on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter


