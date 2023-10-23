Feature: THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF WAS To Be Presented at Windmill Library Theater

The month of October is Lewy Body Dementia Medical Awareness Month, and Social Issues Theatre will present The Wonderful World of Was to bring awareness. This captivating musical dramedy delves into the challenges and triumphs of living with dementia. This thought-provoking performance will be presented at The Windmill Library Theatre on Thursday, October 26. The performance is free to the public.

Written by acclaimed playwrights L.A. Walker (also executive director of Social Issues Theatre) and Marcia Norris, The Wonderful World of Was invites audiences on an emotional rollercoaster that resonates with individuals from all walks of life. Dementia is a condition that impacts millions of lives, affecting those diagnosed as well as their families and friends, many of whom become caretakers. This production sheds light on a journey filled with ups and downs, heartbreak and hope, and moments shared by so many.

The six-member cast tells the story of Lorraine Bordeaux’s untimely passing. This leaves her husband, who has been showing signs of dementia, to be cared for by their entitled daughter, a caring long-time friend, and Tony, the maintenance man. The audience discovers that none of the characters have prior experience in dementia care, which is a reality for many who care for a loved one diagnosed with dementia. A pastor is helping the family and friends navigate through the spiritual aspects of this turn of events in all of their lives. A caring doctor also works with the family to share resources and support the family and friends who can become overwhelmed.

The cast members include Anthony Brady (Mr. Bordeaux), Niya Rivera (Hadleigh), Washeta Gaither (Yvette), Tyler Rhea (Tony the Handyman), David Dendy (Pastor Dendy), Garrett Pattiani (Dr. Amerie Phillips) and Anthony Vann (Understudy).

L.A. Walker

“Many of those involved with the production have experienced this first hand,” explains L.A. “My spouse passed away in 2020 of Lewy Body Dementia. Our music director cares for his mother, who has dementia, and my co-writer, Marcia’s mother, has dementia. Almost everyone in the cast has had a loved one with the disease who has passed or is still alive.”

“While I have not had a personal experience with dementia, I work in geriatric healthcare, so I have seen the effects, and I think it is important that people get to share this space and say out loud what they are feeling,” says Washeta.

David is the past of Mountain View Presbyterian Church, ordained for over 35 years, and became a part of the cast as part of his outreach in live theater. “This is a dream and prayer come true,” says David, who has counseled many families in this situation.

Garrett is a co-publisher of QLife Media and co-founder of Synergy Haus and joined the cast to reach out to the community. “L.A. is a dear friend of mine, and I am thrilled to spread awareness.”

Anthony Brady

The character of Tony is portrayed as a surrogate son of Mr. Bordeaux, and Tyler embraced the role with his extensive training and experience in performing arts. “I explore how Tony would react in this situation, considered part of the family but still working full time.”

“My character of Mr. Bordeaux lost a son and reached out to Tony to become part of the family. It is a unique situation for both my character's daughter and Tony,” says Anthony. “In my personal life, my wife has been touched by dementia in a family member, and I realize this is a complicated subject.” Anthony started pursuing a career in performing arts for the past 35 years and is ready for the challenge of this role.

A local performer in Southern Nevada, Niva accepted the challenging role of the entitled daughter. “I am very excited to be part of this cast in this production. I have seen it on both sides of my family.”

The production features original music written and arranged by L.A. Walker, with Musical Director Elder Demieceo Benson and Marcia Norris delivering messages of hope and encouragement set to rhythmic beats. Also performing will be the Las Vegas Mass Choir, under the leadership of Director and Founder James R. Smith and Business Manager Victoria L. Norman, who eagerly embraced the opportunity to support dementia and dementia caregiver awareness.

The Wonderful World of Was embraces the beauty of the present moment, even when it feels like the past is slipping away. Everyone participated in the production to help touch hearts, change perceptions, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by dementia.

Social Issues Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and promoting understanding of pressing social issues through the arts, especially theater.

The Wonderful World of Was will be performed at the Windmill Library Theatre, 7060 W. Windmill Lane, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26. The performance is free to the public, and no reservations are required. Parking is complimentary. For more info, visit Click Here