Feature: THE MAGIC OF DISNEY ANIMATION: IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Transports All To A New World

Photography by Isabel Castro Melendez

Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios have brought a new immersive experience to the Lighthouse ArtSpace venue, including Las Vegas.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has been creating eclectic, iconic, and timeless animated stories for all ages for nearly a century, using masterful artistry and storytelling with groundbreaking technology; Walt Disney Animation Studios' rich legacy begins with its first fully-animated feature film, Snow White (1937) to its 60th animated feature, the Academy Award®-winning Encanto. The studio's timeless creations include Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and The Beast, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Frozen, Big Hero 6, and Zootopia.

Lighthouse Immersive Studios (creator of The Original Immersive Van Gogh) has collaborated with the creative legacy team of Walt Disney Animation Studios to present the music and artistry of Disney Animation's extensive body of work.

This 360-degree immersive experience brings these beloved films to audiences in a way never before experienced. Classics such as Peter Pan, Pinocchio, and the Lions of The Lion King merge seamlessly with Encanto, Zootopia, and Frozen, expressing the themes of Disney. Subjects include love, friendship, family, joy, and hope. There are also the elements of darkness, fear, jealousy, and betrayal.

Audiences enter the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and almost become one with them. Young children marvel at the characters as they gaze around in wonderment. People of all ages (including parents or grandparents) remember their childhood since Disney is part of the soundtrack of the decades.

Interactive features within the projection show include a responsive projection design that moves with the audience. Custom bracelets light up in sync with the projections, based on the audiences' movements through the galleries. In a particularly show-stopping moment, Gazillion Bubbles special effects fill the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.

"The collaboration with Lighthouse Immersive is a first for Disney Animation," said Clark Spencer, Walt Disney Animation Studios president and two-time Academy Award®-winner (Encanto, Zootopia). "It's a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience. We can't wait for audiences of all ages to experience the great moments from our legacy of feature films in this incredible way."

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is available in nine cities in Toronto, Canada, with additional cities scheduled. Tokyo will be the first city outside North America to receive Disney Animation: Immersive Experience.

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience can be experienced at the Lighthouse ArtSpace at The Shops at Crystals, 3720 Las Vegas Blvd., South. For more info, visit Click Here and follow on Facebook @ LighthouseArtSpaceLasVegas and Instagram @ lighthouseartspacelasvegas.