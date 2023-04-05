Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: THE MAGIC OF DISNEY ANIMATION: IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Transports All To A New World

Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas opens Disney animated storytelling experience to guests of all ages.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Feature: THE MAGIC OF DISNEY ANIMATION: IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Transports All To A New World

Photography by Isabel Castro Melendez

Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios have brought a new immersive experience to the Lighthouse ArtSpace venue, including Las Vegas.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has been creating eclectic, iconic, and timeless animated stories for all ages for nearly a century, using masterful artistry and storytelling with groundbreaking technology; Walt Disney Animation Studios' rich legacy begins with its first fully-animated feature film, Snow White (1937) to its 60th animated feature, the Academy Award®-winning Encanto. The studio's timeless creations include Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and The Beast, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Frozen, Big Hero 6, and Zootopia.

Feature: THE MAGIC OF DISNEY ANIMATION: IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Transports All To A New World Lighthouse Immersive Studios (creator of The Original Immersive Van Gogh) has collaborated with the creative legacy team of Walt Disney Animation Studios to present the music and artistry of Disney Animation's extensive body of work.

This 360-degree immersive experience brings these beloved films to audiences in a way never before experienced. Classics such as Peter Pan, Pinocchio, and the Lions of The Lion King merge seamlessly with Encanto, Zootopia, and Frozen, expressing the themes of Disney. Subjects include love, friendship, family, joy, and hope. There are also the elements of darkness, fear, jealousy, and betrayal.

Feature: THE MAGIC OF DISNEY ANIMATION: IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Transports All To A New World Audiences enter the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and almost become one with them. Young children marvel at the characters as they gaze around in wonderment. People of all ages (including parents or grandparents) remember their childhood since Disney is part of the soundtrack of the decades.

Interactive features within the projection show include a responsive projection design that moves with the audience. Custom bracelets light up in sync with the projections, based on the audiences' movements through the galleries. In a particularly show-stopping moment, Gazillion Bubbles special effects fill the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.

"The collaboration with Lighthouse Immersive is a first for Disney Animation," said Clark Spencer, Walt Disney Animation Studios president and two-time Academy Award®-winner (Encanto, Zootopia). "It's a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience. We can't wait for audiences of all ages to experience the great moments from our legacy of feature films in this incredible way."

Feature: THE MAGIC OF DISNEY ANIMATION: IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Transports All To A New World Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is available in nine cities in Toronto, Canada, with additional cities scheduled. Tokyo will be the first city outside North America to receive Disney Animation: Immersive Experience.

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience can be experienced at the Lighthouse ArtSpace at The Shops at Crystals, 3720 Las Vegas Blvd., South. For more info, visit Click Here and follow on Facebook @ LighthouseArtSpaceLasVegas and Instagram @ lighthouseartspacelasvegas.




JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes To The Pearl Theater At Palms Casino Resort For Easter Weeken Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes To The Pearl Theater At Palms Casino Resort For Easter Weekend
The highly anticipated Las Vegas production of Tony Award and Emmy Award nominated Broadway In The HOOD's explosive presentation of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera 'Jesus Christ Superstar' to play in The Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort, free and open to the public Easter weekend, April 7-8, 2023.
Nominations For The Inaugural NFTY Awards to Close This Month Photo
Nominations For The Inaugural NFTY Awards to Close This Month
Nominations for The NFTYS, the first ever live global broadcast show of its kind recognizing the cultural innovators who are redefining fashion, art, music, entertainment, and technology across the metaverse, will close at midnight PST on April 15, 2023.
Feature: Neil Diamond The Tribute Starring Rob Garrett Begins Residency at Alexis Park Res Photo
Feature: Neil Diamond The Tribute Starring Rob Garrett Begins Residency at Alexis Park Resort
As Rob Garrett enters his 28th year paying tribute to the now-retired Neil Diamond, Garrett begins his new residency at The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Monday to Thursday.
Heather McMahan Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With One-Night-Only Sh Photo
Heather McMahan Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With One-Night-Only Show, August 19
Comedian, actress, and host, Heather McMahan, has announced her debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, August 19, 2023. McMahan will bring her wit and southern flair with Heather McMahan: The Comeback Tour to the intimate venue for one night only. Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

From This Author - Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (43 years and counting) and has always loved the entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys... (read more about this author)


Feature: Neil Diamond The Tribute Starring Rob Garrett Begins Residency at Alexis Park ResortFeature: Neil Diamond The Tribute Starring Rob Garrett Begins Residency at Alexis Park Resort
April 4, 2023

As Rob Garrett enters his 28th year paying tribute to the now-retired Neil Diamond, Garrett begins his new residency at The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Monday to Thursday.
Feature: WATERS OF MARCH WITH JONATHAN KARRANT Celebrates Great Mid-Century ComposersFeature: WATERS OF MARCH WITH JONATHAN KARRANT Celebrates Great Mid-Century Composers
March 23, 2023

Acclaimed singer Jonathan Karrant continues his tour as he performs and celebrates legends Burt Bacharach, Antonio Jobim, and Sergio Mendes. He will share the stage with Dave Loeb, Pablo Gadda, Nick Schmitt, and Boris Shapiro at Myron’s at The Smith Center on March 29.
Feature: THE 19TH ANNUAL COLLEGE OF FINE ARTS HALL GALA TO HONOR BRAD GARRETTFeature: THE 19TH ANNUAL COLLEGE OF FINE ARTS HALL GALA TO HONOR BRAD GARRETT
March 17, 2023

The 19th Annual College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame will honor those who have significantly impacted performing art, visual arts, and architecture in Southern Nevada. Iconic comedy club owner, Emmy, and SAG Award-winning actor, comedian, and writer, Brad Garrett, is known for his role as Robert Barone on the television series Everybody Loves Raymond. The gala celebration will be held in the Ballroom in the UNLV Student Union at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on March 21.
Feature: Elyzabeth Diaga Returns to Las Vegas Performing the Queens of RockFeature: Elyzabeth Diaga Returns to Las Vegas Performing the Queens of Rock
March 16, 2023

Queens of Rock, a one-woman rock show starring Elyzabeth Diaga, celebrates the music of the greatest female rock icons of the last four decades. She will pay homage to over 15 legends in Queens of Rock, performing at the Orleans Showroom at The Orleans on March 20, March 23, March 24, and March 25.
Feature: APPROACHING ALI showcases the friendship between the Greatest and a fan at Horn Theatre.Feature: APPROACHING ALI showcases the friendship between the Greatest and a fan at Horn Theatre.
March 16, 2023

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali was known as the Greatest in many ways, including his wit. He was also a very warm and giving person known to talk to fans, especially children. The legend is celebrated with the West Coast Premiere of Approaching Ali, a new one-act opera by composer D.J. Sparr, and librettists Mark Campbell and Davis Miller, performed by Opera Las Vegas at the Horn Theatre, College of Southern Nevada, on March 18 and 19.
share