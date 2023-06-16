Feature: Super Summer Theater Opens the Season with The Treasured Classic Cinderella.

Vegas City Opera kicks off Rogers and Hammerstein’s classic Under the Stars at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Comedian Charlie Berens Makes Venue Debut At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas With A Photo 2 Comedian Charlie Berens Makes Venue Debut At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas With A One-Night-Only Show, Oct. 8
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 3 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Asylum Theatre to Present THE THERAPIST by Gabriela Yepes This Month Photo 4 Asylum Theatre to Present THE THERAPIST by Gabriela Yepes This Month

Feature: Super Summer Theater Opens the Season with The Treasured Classic Cinderella.

Feature: Super Summer Theater Opens the Season with The Treasured Classic Cinderella.

Vegas City Opera waves its magic wand over the world’s most beloved fairytale, Rogers and Hammerstein’s classic Cinderella, for the Super Summer Theater opening season through July 1.

This delightfully romantic take on the ultimate makeover story promises some hilarious new twists! Discover Cinderella’s sassier side in this entertaining Broadway musical for dreamers of all ages. The version being performed is the show created for Broadway, which officially opened on March 3, 2013, starring Laura Osnes as Cinderella and Santino Fontana as the Prince.

As for the vision of Skip Galla Katipunan, artistic director, he admitted exploring how to make this relevant for 2023. “It is funny, modern and tongue-in-cheek, and quite clever. This version also has a political element that brings us into modern times when we start looking at monarchy compared to a more modern European model. There is this funny revolutionary element and feminist touches bringing Cinderella into ownership of her own space as she decides what to do with her shoe instead of just randomly losing it on the stairs.”

Cinderella is the only Rodgers and Hammerstein musical written for television. On March 31, 1957, Cinderella starring Julie Andrews and Jon Cypher, was broadcast on CBS. A second version was broadcast in 1965, featuring Lesley Ann Warren and Stuart Damon. The 1997 version starred Brandy Norwood in the title role, with Whitney Houston as the fairy godmother. Both remakes add songs from other Richard Rodgers musicals. 

Feature: Super Summer Theater Opens the Season with The Treasured Classic Cinderella. Kayla Wilkens, who performs as Cinderella, was introduced to the character by her mother when they would watch the 1965 version.

“We would sing the songs, even now, so the show is part of our family,” explains Kayla. “When I was young, the version starring Brandy and Whitney Houston was broadcast, and I was so excited and magical. Whitney would sing ‘There is Music in You,’ which is one of the songs we perform in our version. Several elements from the previous television versions were incorporated when the new version debuted on Broadway in 2013. Magic was taken from each production, making it something new and fresh.”

Originally from Salem, Oregon, Kayla performed opera growing up, obtained two music degrees, and works professionally throughout the country performing opera and musical theater. She has worked with several opera companies and performed in many productions in Southern Nevada. “There is a vibrant musical community here for the locals.”

Feature: Super Summer Theater Opens the Season with The Treasured Classic Cinderella. Jadah-Cheri Ellis, who performs as the Fairy Godmother, brings sass and soul to the character. 

While some people might associate the role with Whitney Huston, “I like to think that I bring a little of the world to the role since it is a timeless musical. I was allowed to use my creative process to find the Fairy Godmother in me and what I could bring to the table. I encompass a modern day’ church mamma’ while paying homage to the other performers.” Her robust and mixed-belt singing style showcases her musical training and gospel training.

Jadah-Cheri graduated from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, a magnet high school located in Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. Students are accepted through an audition process pursuing a performing or visual arts major. While performing in theater in Southern Nevada, she also performs in All Motown featuring the Duchesses of Motown at Alexis Park All-Suite Resort. She also attends the College of Southern Nevada, so Ellis plans to spend some time in Las Vegas. 

Cinderella, presented by Vegas City Opera and Super Summer Theater, will be performed at Mountain Ranch State Park through July 1. Spring Mountain Ranch State Park charges a $10 fee per vehicle per entrance, except for annual pass holders. No pets are allowed, including emotional support animals. Only Stadium chairs are approved for the only blanket area available for rent. Parking opens at 5 p.m., the meadow opens at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 8:05 p.m. Everyone will be home well before the stroke of midnight! Visit supersummertheatre.org.




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
JASON BONHAMS LED ZEPPELIN EVENING To Perform At Green Valley Ranch Resort Photo
JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING To Perform At Green Valley Ranch Resort

Jason Bonham, son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, is returning to Las Vegas with a performance of Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $37.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10 a.m.

2
Comedian Charlie Berens Makes Venue Debut At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas With A Photo
Comedian Charlie Berens Makes Venue Debut At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas With A One-Night-Only Show, Oct. 8

New York Times Best-Selling author, comedian, and host, Charlie Berens, will bring his Good Old Fashioned Tour to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, with a one-night-only venue debut performance on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

3
Jay Leno Will Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Photo
Jay Leno Will Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Following his celebrated debut earlier this year, acclaimed late-night television host and admired stand-up comedian, Jay Leno, announces his highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a singular show this fall.

4
HYPROV Comes to Vegas This Weekend Photo
HYPROV Comes to Vegas This Weekend

Fresh from a wildly successful North American tour, the groundbreaking live show HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis is set to make its highly anticipated Las Vegas debut! Starting Saturday, June 10, this unforgettable, laughter-filled spectacle will take center stage at the world-famous Harrah's Showroom located in Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

From This Author - Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (43 years and counting) and has always loved the entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys th... (read more about this author)

Feature: The Docksiders drop anchor at Notoriety in new residency.Feature: The Docksiders drop anchor at Notoriety in new residency.
Feature: Giada Valenti returns to The Smith Center with the Best of Folk, Rock, and CountryFeature: Giada Valenti returns to The Smith Center with the Best of Folk, Rock, and Country
Feature: Nevada Shakespeare Festival Returns with The TempestFeature: Nevada Shakespeare Festival Returns with The Tempest
Feature: Puttin' On The Glitz Benefit Concert Kicks Off Liberace Legacy WeekFeature: Puttin' On The Glitz Benefit Concert Kicks Off Liberace Legacy Week

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NEIL DIAMOND - THE TRIBUTE starring Rob Garrett & the Pretty Amazing Band
Suncoast Hotel/Casino (7/01-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Seedling Theatre Company (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Garage Invasion
Open-Door Playhouse (7/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How We Heal
Open-Door Playhouse (5/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Substitute
Open-Door Playhouse (7/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Falling Star at Buzzard's Roost
Open-Door Playhouse (6/13-7/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You