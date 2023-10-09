Feature: Step Into the Twisted World Of ABANDON At Vegas Theatre Company

Embrace the macabre and feel the fear in this darkly humorous theatrical experience.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Feature: Step Into the Twisted World Of ABANDON At Vegas Theatre Company The month of October is a time of all things spooky and scary. Abandon is the frightening new theatrical experience performed at Vegas Theatre Company through Oct. 31.

Set in Paris in the 1800s, Abandon pushes the boundaries of live theater, taking audiences on a terrifying journey through the life and writings of the infamous Marquis de Sade. The French writer, political activist, and nobleman was best known for his controversial writing about the dark side of human sexuality. The play takes place during one of his times of imprisonment in an asylum. 

Jana Wimer, co-writer and director of Abandon, loves horror and was the co-creator and co-director of the long-running cult horror hit Urban Death: Tour of Terror at Zombie Joe’s Underground. She brings a unique theatrical experience combining psychological terror, grotesque beauty, and an edgy kink. 

“I always try to add humor to my shows,” she explains. “The audience needs that cathartic release, especially during live performances.” Abandon is delivered in rapid-fire, wordless vignettes and enhanced by an original soundtrack and terrifying visual effects. 

Her high drama teacher, Robert Bullwinkle, had seen her production of Urban Death and wanted to collaborate with her on an original work. They decided to create the production for Las Vegas as a terrifying, sexy, funny show and knew Sin City would be the perfect place. Robert, Wilmer, and Abel Horwitz wrote Abandon to merge dark history with terror, sensuality, and humor. The creative team also features Hollywood composer Joseph Bishara, best known for The Conjuring and Insidious franchises, as well as sound designer Katie Haliday, who won an Emmy Award for Stranger Things.

Vegas Theatre Company has partnered with The Center for a special Friday the 13th Charity Night. A portion of proceeds from all tickets sold for the 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. performances on Oct. 13 will be donated to The Center.

According to Jana, the Marquis de Sade is considered by LGBTQ+ scholars to be one of the first authors to write about homosexuality as being as normal as heterosexuality. Several of the cast members identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community. 

“Visibility is key to acceptance, and we are thrilled to partner with Abandon for this new theatrical experience,” said Brian Hosier, Chief Operation Officer of The Center.

The Center brings together programs, resources, and services to meet the needs of the community as well as the surrounding neighborhoods. The Center helps to make connections as a safe space for advocacy, health and wellness, and community building. For more information on The Center, visit thecenterlv.org

Abandon performance dates include:

Thursday, Oct. 12

Friday, Oct. 13 (The Center charity night)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22

Thursday, Oct. 26 to Tuesday, Oct. 31

Presented by Las Vegas Horror Show, LLC and Vegas Theatre Company, Abandon will blur the line between pleasure and pain into a mind-bending world of unspeakable horrors and forbidden desires. Performances will happen at the Vegas Theatre Company, 1025 S. 1st St., in the Las Vegas Arts District. Tickets for the Friday the 13th Charity Night with The Center start at $60 plus applicable fees for general admission and $90 plus applicable fees for VIP, which includes VIP seating, a complimentary alcoholic beverage served in an Abandon souvenir glass, and a backstage tour. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and performances at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Guests must be 17 or older.

For more information, visit theatre.vegas/abandon. 




