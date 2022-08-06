Feature: Soul Full Explodes with Powerhouse Vocalists Singing Soul, Funk and R&B Music

Soul, funk, and R&B music resonates throughout the years. Powerhouse vocalists Elisa Fiorillo and D Train perform the greatest classic songs in Soul Full at The Industrial Event Space Aug. 14 and Aug. 21.

The music of timeless artists including Marvin Gaye, Chaka Khan, Roberta Flack, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, and Prince will thrill the audience. Both shows will be different with their own set list of songs to be performed.

Elisa approached D Train to create the show, and they rehearsed at her home, discovering synchronicity while performing together.

"When I worked with Prince, we were on the George Lopez show, and we performed a song by D Train. Now in Las Vegas, I discovered D Train, and I had the same manager, and we discovered we really worked incredibly as a duet," said Elisa.

"We can read each other musically," adds D Train. "We can look into each other eyes and just pick up the notes and beat."

Elisa, born into a musical family, was influenced by her father, a classical pianist who studied with Vladimir Horowitz. As a teenager, she won first place in her category on the television series Star Search, the forerunner to shows such as AGT and American Idol. Discovered by famed producer John "Jellybean" Benitez, she was the lead vocalist on two songs on his album Just Visiting This Planet. One of the songs on the album, "Who Found Who," reached the Top 20. Prince also wrote and produced some music on the album, including "On the Way Up," featuring Elisa, which became a Top 30 hit in the U.S. and Top 20 in Australia. As a prodigy of Prince, she also sang backup on Prince's album Diamonds and Pearls.

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, D Train is a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, producer, and actor. He rose to fame with the release of his first album, You're the One for Me, with the title track reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Dance chart. He has released Miracles of the Heart producing several hits, including the single "Misunderstanding," which rose to No. 10 on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop charts, and "Oh How I Love You (Girl)," ranked No. 22 on the same chart. In addition, the title track from the album In Your Eyes rose to No. 11 on the R&B/Hip Hop charts.

"The great thing about music is that it is universal," says D Train. "We live in a world full of turmoil. Our children want to bring us together, and we are ready for a change. It is our job as musicians to bring this world together."

A portion of the proceeds from the concert performed on Aug.14 will benefit Three Square. The service network partners with nonprofit, faith-based organizations, schools, and after-school and feeding sites to distribute food and grocery products. For more info, visit threesquare.org.

A portion of the proceeds from the concert performed on Aug.21 will benefit Pawtastic Friends, which provides training programs to shelter dogs. Its staff of trainers and volunteers gives dogs the skills and guidance to help them transition to their forever home. For more info, visit pawtasticfriends.com.

"The only thing we have at the end of the day is love," explains D Train. "When you think about the next 24 hours of your life, you don't know if you will wake up the next day. But you have the time to make your life and someone else's life better."

"We want to bring live music back and fill people's souls with real music. This is something Prince always spoke about on stage and this part of living his legacy. We have brought together a great band, powerful singers, and have fun on stage," says Elisa.

Powerhouse vocalists Elisa Fiorillo and D Train perform the greatest classic songs in Soul Full at The Industrial Event Space, 2330 Industrial Road, Aug. 14 and Aug. 21. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets for the Aug. 14 show are available by clicking here. Tickets for the Aug. 21 show are available by clicking here. For more info, visit theindustrialvegas.com/events.