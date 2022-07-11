Feature: Psychic and Reality Tv Star Matt Fraser Returns to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Photos by MotorCity Casino

When psychic medium and E! Entertainment reality TV star Matt Fraser first performed in Las Vegas, he was a big hit with audiences. He is returning to The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort July 15-16.

Matt is a medium that receives messages from those who have passed. As for touring instead of one-on-one readings, he "absolutely loves it. Everyone who attends my event has lost a loved one. So many messages come through, and truly like a family reunion. I could be talking to someone in the front row who lost their mom, and then I head to the back of the room to speak with someone who lost their sister. We get to learn people's stories and experience the spirit world in real-time."

His goal is to bring healing, hope, and laughter to the audience, including his fans and followers. Matt brings audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship.

"My gift for mediumship has been passed down from generation to generation," explains Matt. "I was aware that my grandmother had this gift which she passed down to my mother and me. I was like the boy in the movie, The Sixth Sense, that I could those who have departed, and I was afraid."

As a teenager, he realized that he needed to understand this ability and visited a medium to learn to embrace these gifts. Born and raised in Rhode Island, he remains in his home state to keep him grounded.

He has written two books, The Secrets to Unlocking Your Psychic Ability and the bestselling When Heaven Calls. Matt will release his third book, We Never Die, Secrets of the Afterlife, on August 23 by Gallery at Simon & Schuster (Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other book stores).

"The book is all about what happens when we die and what happens when our soul transitions to the other side."

As for the television show, when Matt received the call from E Entertainment Television, he was amazed. He had been brought to the network's attention through his videos and social media and was pitched about doing a television show about his life and his family.

Crews started filming, and Meet The Frasers debuted on January 13, 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the second season was delayed. He is negotiating with a different network for a different television show with tentative plans for its debut at the end of summer.

"It has been an amazing journey because I think many people fear psychics and mediums. They have a hard time understanding my life behind closed doors. I want everyone to understand that I am like everyone else. Despite the fact I can speak with the dead, I still live a normal life," he says.

He has appeared on other television shows, including The Real Housewives, Botched, The Doctors, and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Matt has read for celebrities including Gloria Estefan, Jenny McCarthy, Donny Wahlberg, Dorinda Medley, Karamo Brown, and the stars of the TV show Botched, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.

Matt Fraser returns to The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas July 15-16. Show time for both nights is 8 p.m. LIVE Nation and Venetian are offering an exclusive Me + 3 4-Pack ticket offer to Matt Fraser's show at The Venetian Resort. When purchasing tickets through TicketMaster, guests will have the option of purchasing the Me +3' ticket pack which includes 3 tickets and one free ticket. Visit Ticket Master to purchase tickets.