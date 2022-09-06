Feature: Join the Laugher at The Comedy Corner at Vegas Beyond the Strip

Everyone can use a little laughter. Comedienne, actress, singer, and tribute artist Barbara Brighton will deliver when she hosts The Comedy Corner for Vegas Beyond the Strip on Sept. 12.

Comics Frankie Pace and Ed Regine (known as the Machine) will also fill the room with humor for the comedy special to be taped for a later broadcast on The Roku Channel and The CW Las Vegas.

Frankie began his career in a Long Island comedy club, working alongside Eddie Murphy, Rob Bartlett, Bob Nelson, Bob Woods, Rosie O'Donnell, Jim Myers, and Don McHenry. Later, he would perform in Catch a Rising Star in New York City. Frankie has appeared on Saturday Night Live, The Cosby Show, and The Sopranos. He has performed on The Joan Rivers Show and Rick Shaw's Takeout Theater.

Ed started in a Providence, Rhode Island comedy club and soon started headlining comedy clubs throughout the United States. He appeared on comedy shows, including MTV, Comedy Central, Showtime, and HBO, as well as a Live Pay-Per-View from Sony Studios. Ed also acts and continues touring with his comedy act.

Barbara's career path demonstrates diversity, starting with attending college in Florida before moving to New York City to pursue a career on Broadway. She lived in The Rehearsal Club, home to actresses Blythe Danner (Gwyneth Paltrow's mother), Carol Burnett, Kim Cattrall, and Sandy Duncan.

She toured in Oklahoma, Music Man, Fiorello, and The Boy Friend shows. Performances in summer stock would include Damn Yankees with Van Johnson, Unsinkable Molly Brown with Barbara Gilbert, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying with Darryl Hickman., and Wildcat with Margaret Whiting. Barbara would also tour the world, including Japan, South America, Aruba, and Canada.

Florida and California would call, and Barbara decided to commute between the two states to continue her acting and nightclub career. Her first national commercial was with actor and comic Brad Garrett (Everyone Loves Raymond). She also appeared in television programs and movies.

"My agent suggested that I should be a tribute artist and do Joan Rivers, and I asked her 'Why?' I was working and happy with my career. Then my friend suggested I add comedy to my act," explains Barbara. "I loved it, especially doing comedy as Joan Rivers and started to get booked as a tribute artist."

She then added Barbra Streisand to her repertoire with a tribute to Funny Girl and Barbara's Broadway hits along with her comedy and singing as herself.

Barbara has been performing in Las Vegas since 1972, starting with a three-week gig in Cleopatra's Lounge in Caesars Palace. She also performed in the Desert Inn and Wynn Las Vegas, along with many other venues in Las Vegas. Barbara made the move to Southern Nevada in 2014.

"I had two shows booked in Las Vegas, and realizing it was the entertainment capital of the world, I made the move, and I am so happy," says Barbara. She still tours and mentors E'Stefano di Santo (who sings Nesson Dorma).

Barbara Brighton will host (and perform as Joan Rivers) at The Comedy Corner for Vegas Beyond the Strip, produced by Rainmaker Productions, with special guests Frankie Pace and Ed Regine on Sept. 12. Showtime is noon and will continue until 3 p.m. No ticket is required, and the public is invited. The location is in the Commercial Center, 953 E. Sahara Ave., A-22, with plenty of complimentary parking. For more info, visit vegasbeyondthestrip.com.