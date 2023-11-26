Feature: Giada Valenti Celebrates Love Under the Christmas Tree with Show on Nov. 30

The holidays are a time to reflect, rejoice, and embrace joy. Giada Valenti has just released her newest album, Love Under The Christmas Tree, and will perform songs from the album at The Showroom at the Ahern Boutique Hotel on Nov. 30.

Giada’s journey in music production is a testament to the magic of collaboration. Assembling an award-winning team of musicians and producers, she created an extraordinary Christmas album that will capture the hearts of many. This includes duets with country music icons Trace Adkins and Vince Gill.

“I want to move hearts and minds with my vocals, production, and nostalgia,” says Giada. “The concert and album are about celebrating the holiday season surrounded by my favorite people. My performance is about making memories through my music.”

This awe-inspiring endeavor unfolded across an ocean, taking years to complete. She would record at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles and Abbey Road Studios in London. The project blends a curated selection of holiday classics and Christmas gems reimagined by Giada.

Gregg Field, eight-time Grammy-winning producer (Seal, Alejandro Fernandez, and Placido Domingo) worked with musical direction by Jorge Calandrelli (Tony Bennett, Celine Dion, Yo-Yo Ma), Chris Walden (Herb Alpert, Michael Bublé, and Andrea Bocelli), Shelly Berg (Gloria Estefan and Renee Fleming) and Pat Williams (Frank Sinatra and Paul Anka). Engineer Don Murray (Mariah Carey and Johnny Mathis) brought musicians Tariqh Akoni (Josh Groban) and Anthony Wilson (Diana Krall) on guitar and Nathan East (Fourplay and Eric Clapton) on bass. Shelley also played the piano, and Field played the drums on the album. The collective talent brought their expertise of 17 Grammy Award nominations with six Grammy Award wins.

At Abbey Road Studios in London, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Robert Ziegler, accompanied Giada. Simon Rhodes, a four-time Grammy winner (John Williams and James Horner), served as a senior engineer.

Giada’s future plans include creating a Holiday Celebration project which involves producing a television special and embarking on a nationwide concert tour across the United States. “I’m on a mission to ignite unity, kindle the flames of love, and unite people of all generations, especially over the holidays.”

Love Under The Christmas Tree will bring the audience together to cherish the authentic essence of the season. Giada Valenti’s holiday concert will bring to life her Christmas album, which will be performed at The Showroom at the Ahern Boutique Hotel. Showtime is 7 p.m. with complimentary parking. For more info, visit ahernhotel.com and giadavalenti.com.

Follow Ahern Hotel on Facebook @ ahernhotellv, X (Formerly Twitter) @ AhernHotel and Instagram @ AhernHotel. Follow Giada on Facebook @ GiadaValentiPage, X (Formerly Twitter) @ giadavalenti and Instagram @ giadavelenti25.