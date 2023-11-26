Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Feature: Giada Valenti Celebrates Love Under the Christmas Tree with Show on Nov. 30

She performs songs from her new album at The Showroom at the Ahern Boutique Hotel.

By: Nov. 26, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards
THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACK Photo 3 THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates
Feature: BROADWAY GOES HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL TO MAKE U.S. DEBUT IN LAS VEGAS Photo 4 Feature: BROADWAY GOES HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL TO MAKE U.S. DEBUT IN LAS VEGAS

Feature: Giada Valenti Celebrates Love Under the Christmas Tree with Show on Nov. 30

Feature: Giada Valenti Celebrates Love Under the Christmas Tree with Show on Nov. 30

The holidays are a time to reflect, rejoice, and embrace joy. Giada Valenti has just released her newest album, Love Under The Christmas Tree, and will perform songs from the album at The Showroom at the Ahern Boutique Hotel on Nov. 30.

Giada’s journey in music production is a testament to the magic of collaboration. Assembling an award-winning team of musicians and producers, she created an extraordinary Christmas album that will capture the hearts of many. This includes duets with country music icons Trace Adkins and Vince Gill

“I want to move hearts and minds with my vocals, production, and nostalgia,” says Giada. “The concert and album are about celebrating the holiday season surrounded by my favorite people. My performance is about making memories through my music.”

This awe-inspiring endeavor unfolded across an ocean, taking years to complete. She would record at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles and Abbey Road Studios in London. The project blends a curated selection of holiday classics and Christmas gems reimagined by Giada. 

Gregg Field, eight-time Grammy-winning producer (Seal, Alejandro Fernandez, and Placido Domingo) worked with musical direction by Jorge Calandrelli (Tony Bennett, Celine Dion, Yo-Yo Ma), Chris Walden (Herb Alpert, Michael Bublé, and Andrea Bocelli), Shelly Berg (Gloria Estefan and Renee Fleming) and Pat Williams (Frank Sinatra and Paul Anka). Engineer Don Murray (Mariah Carey and Johnny Mathis) brought musicians Tariqh Akoni (Josh Groban) and Anthony Wilson (Diana Krall) on guitar and Nathan East (Fourplay and Eric Clapton) on bass. Shelley also played the piano, and Field played the drums on the album. The collective talent brought their expertise of 17 Grammy Award nominations with six Grammy Award wins.

At Abbey Road Studios in London, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Robert Ziegler, accompanied Giada. Simon Rhodes, a four-time Grammy winner (John Williams and James Horner), served as a senior engineer.

Giada’s future plans include creating a Holiday Celebration project which involves producing a television special and embarking on a nationwide concert tour across the United States. “I’m on a mission to ignite unity, kindle the flames of love, and unite people of all generations, especially over the holidays.” 

Love Under The Christmas Tree will bring the audience together to cherish the authentic essence of the season. Giada Valenti’s holiday concert will bring to life her Christmas album, which will be performed at The Showroom at the Ahern Boutique Hotel. Showtime is 7 p.m. with complimentary parking. For more info, visit ahernhotel.com and giadavalenti.com.

Follow Ahern Hotel on Facebook @ ahernhotellv, X (Formerly Twitter) @ AhernHotel and Instagram @ AhernHotel. Follow Giada on Facebook @ GiadaValentiPage, X (Formerly Twitter) @ giadavalenti and Instagram @ giadavelenti25.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
VIP Preview Party for The Composers Room Showcases Las Vegas Entertainment Stars Photo
VIP Preview Party for The Composers Room Showcases Las Vegas Entertainment Stars

Get a look at the VIP Preview Party for The Composers Room, a new showlounge and restaurant in Las Vegas. Experience the star-studded celebration and learn about the personal touches and history that make this venue special.

2
Top Psychic Medium Matt Fraser is Coming to the Edgewater Casino Resort This Week Photo
Top Psychic Medium Matt Fraser is Coming to the Edgewater Casino Resort This Week

TV Star and America’s Top Psychic Medium, Matt Fraser, will be appearing live at the Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin, Nevada. Experience Matt's dynamic readings and witness his uncanny abilities that have captivated millions worldwide. Get your tickets now!

3
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; SCREAM’D Lea Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; SCREAM’D Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Garth Brooks Adds 18 New Las Vegas Residency Dates Photo
Garth Brooks Adds 18 New Las Vegas Residency Dates

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE gives fans the opportunity to see Garth up close and personal on The Colosseum stage. No two shows will be the same. With varying instrumentation--whether it be one fiddle, percussion and background vocals, or the whole band--and the occasional special guest, Garth and his audience will share a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

From This Author - Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (43 years and counting) and has always loved the entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys th... Debbie Hall">(read more about this author)

Feature: Giada Valenti Celebrates Love Under the Christmas Tree with Show on Nov. 30Feature: Giada Valenti Celebrates Love Under the Christmas Tree with Show on Nov. 30
Feature: BROADWAY GOES HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL TO MAKE U.S. DEBUT IN LAS VEGASFeature: BROADWAY GOES HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL TO MAKE U.S. DEBUT IN LAS VEGAS
Feature: CARMINA BURANA RETURNS TO THE SMITH CENTER FOR NEVADA BALLET THEATRE SEASON OPENERFeature: CARMINA BURANA RETURNS TO THE SMITH CENTER FOR NEVADA BALLET THEATRE SEASON OPENER
Feature: GHOSTS OF GOLDFIELD TO “HAUNT” THE BEVERLY THEATERFeature: GHOSTS OF GOLDFIELD TO “HAUNT” THE BEVERLY THEATER

Videos

Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary in Las Vegas Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary
Palms Casino Resort (12/11-12/11)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
Funny Girl in Las Vegas Funny Girl
Smith Center For Performing Arts (3/26-3/31)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (5/14-5/19)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production in Las Vegas Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production
Judy Bayley Theatre (11/24-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound