Feature: FIDDLE & FERN RETURNS TO RITA DEANIN ABBEY ART MUSEUM FOR ‘ROOTED’ CONCERT OCT. 24
Las Vegas string quartet blends Scandinavian inspiration, American folk traditions and contemporary compositions in an intimate afternoon performance.
The intersection of classical precision and folk music’s spirited spontaneity takes center stage when Fiddle & Fern returns to the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum for Rooted, a special matinee concert on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Running from 2 to 4 p.m., the performance brings together four accomplished Las Vegas musicians to explore Scandinavian-inspired melodies, American folk traditions, contemporary arrangements, and original compositions. Drawing inspiration in part from the playful virtuosity and distinctive folk-inflected sound of the Danish String Quartet, Rooted celebrates musical traditions while reimagining them through a contemporary lens.
The program explores the tension between folk music’s instinctive rhythms and expressive melodies and the formal structures of classical music. Rather than keeping those traditions separate, the musicians embrace the push and pull between them, creating a sound that is at once refined and unruly, intimate and exuberant.
The result promises an afternoon of expressive harmonies, infectious rhythms and spirited string playing that invite audiences to rediscover the enduring connections between musical heritage and contemporary creativity.
“Fiddle & Fern has excelled at delivering impeccable artistry to the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum, and it is a privilege to welcome their return,” said Lucy Formato, director of special events and public programming at the museum. “We invite our guests to experience an afternoon of soaring melodies, haunting harmonies, infectious rhythms, and of course – plenty of fiddly fun during the mesmerizing ‘Rooted’ concert.”
An Ensemble of Versatile Las Vegas Musicians
Rooted features Arturo Hernández Gómez, James Anderson, David Warner and Adrianna Shaw, musicians whose diverse backgrounds span classical music, jazz, folk, musical theater, popular music and original composition.
Their collective experience reflects the versatility of Las Vegas’ professional music community, where musicians regularly move between concert halls, recording studios, touring productions and performances with internationally recognized artists.
Arturo Hernández Gómez is a Las Vegas-based violinist, violist, mandolin player and music arranger whose repertoire spans classical, pop, folk and jazz. With more than a decade of teaching experience in the Las Vegas Valley, he also maintains an active performance career. His credits include performances with Andrea Bocelli, the Latin GRAMMYs, the Latin Billboard Awards, Annex Quartet and the Las Vegas Young Artists Orchestra. He has also performed in pit orchestras for local musical theater productions.
James Anderson, originally from Fort Collins, Colorado, has played violin since age 5 and brings experience across classical, jazz, tango, bluegrass and old-time music. With appearances on more than 40 recordings, Anderson has performed in concert halls worldwide and collaborated with artists including Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Marcia Ball, Fyfe Dangerfield and Carolyn Wonderland. Now based in Las Vegas, he performs and teaches.
David Warner is a Las Vegas-based cellist, multi-instrumentalist and award-nominated composer. He studied cello performance at California State University, Fullerton, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. His performance credits include work with Adele, Imagine Dragons and Sarah Brightman, as well as a national Broadway tour of Dear Evan Hansen. Warner has composed and recorded music for stage productions, including the off-Broadway show 2 1/2 Breaths, and created underscoring for the Marin Shakespeare Festival, where he received a nomination for Best Original Score. He also holds two patents for instrument design and creates custom art-piece instruments played on stages worldwide.
Adrianna Shaw, a Las Vegas native, began playing violin early in life and launched her professional career after graduating from the GRAMMY Award-winning Las Vegas Academy. Her background in jazz and classical music has enabled her to perform across genres, including pop, country and house/EDM. Her credits include performances with Rod Stewart, the Eagles, Pitbull, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Stevie Wonder, Nick Jonas, Steven Tyler, Enrique Iglesias, Earth, Wind & Fire, Cyndi Lauper and Demi Lovato.
Together, the four musicians bring a wealth of stylistic range to Rooted, creating opportunities for musical traditions to intersect, evolve and surprise.
Music Meets Art in an Inspiring Setting
The concert takes place at the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum, a venue dedicated to preserving and sharing the work of the visionary artist whose creativity was deeply influenced by the beauty and mystery of the Desert Southwest.
Situated on a 10-acre campus, the 10,500-square-foot museum offers an immersive look at Abbey’s extensive artistic legacy. Its collection encompasses abstract expressionist paintings, monumental stained-glass works, sculpture, landscapes, figure studies, murals, enamels and other works that demonstrate the breadth of her artistic exploration.
The museum provides a setting where visual art and live performance complement one another, making Rooted an opportunity to experience music in a cultural environment devoted to creativity and artistic discovery.
Abbey’s lasting influence was recognized in 2024 when she was posthumously inducted into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame for her artistic achievements and cultural contributions.
By welcoming Fiddle & Fern back for Rooted, the museum continues to bring audiences together through programs that connect artistic disciplines and celebrate the creative community.
For those drawn to chamber music, folk traditions, or the possibilities that emerge when musical genres overlap, the Oct. 24 performance offers an afternoon of discovery in a distinctive Las Vegas arts setting.
The museum, located at 5850 N. Park Street in northwest Las Vegas, is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for admission are available by appointment only and may be purchased online. For more information, follow the museum on Instagram or Facebook, or visit www.ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org.
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