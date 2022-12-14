Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Feature: Elvis is BACK IN THE BUILDING being performed at Tropicana Las Vegas

The show highlights the different eras of the music of Elvis Presley.

Dec. 14, 2022  

The holidays are celebrated with a first-ever Elvis-themed production, Back in the Building, performed at the Legends in Concert Theater at Tropicana Las Vegas through Dec. 30.

Legends in Concert is presenting an all-new show highlighting the different eras of the music of Elvis Presley. As with all shows by Legends in Concert, the tribute artists sing in their own voices to a live band, wearing magnificent costumes, and backed up by amazing singers and dancers.

"The Iconic Tropicana is the perfect location on the Strip to welcome Elvis," said Arik Knowles, Tropicana Las Vegas General Manager. "We are excited to celebrate Back in the Building, perfectly highlighting the musical career of one of the world's biggest icons, Elvis Presley."

Rotating Elvis tribute artists include Bill Cherry (2009 Champion), Victor Trevino, Jr. (2022 Champion), Leo Days, and Daniel Durston. Carol Maccri Gossamer will be featured, paying tribute to Ann-Margret, who co-starred with Elvis in one of their greatest movies, Viva Las Vegas.

"We are thrilled to present this group of super-talented Elvis Presley tribute artists this fall at Tropicana Las Vegas," said Brian Brigner, Chief Operating Officer of Legends in Concert. "This first-ever production comes on the heels of the successful summer Elvis movie release and continues the year of Elvis."

Born into a musical family, Bill was introduced to the musical influence of Elvis Presley. Paying homage to the king since 1989, he specializes in performing during Elvis' concert years. Victor has been performing professionally for 10 years, specializing in vintage music in theatrical styles. Leo is a versatile performer, talented singer, and gifted guitar and piano player. Leo as an Elvis tribute artist performs all three eras of Elvis. Daniel performed as Elvis in the Tony award-winning Broadway musical national tour of Million Dollar Quartet as well as the creator and star of the tribute concert The King & Marilyn. Carol began her professional singing and dancing career over 25 years ago. As a veteran performer with Legends in Concert, she has played the role of Ann-Margret in the international touring show Elvis Lives.

Legends in Concert has earned countless awards while delighting audiences with tributes to beloved entertainers since 1983. For more information, visit legendsinconcert.com.

Back in the Building will be performed Legends in Concert Theater at Tropicana Las Vegas through Dec. 30. The show will be dark Tuesdays and December 19-25. Featured tribute artists are subject to change. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Tropicana Box Office or online.



