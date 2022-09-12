Feature: Chadwick Johnson To Release and Perform His Newest Album UNBREAKABLE at The Space Las Vegas.

Singer and songwriter Chadwick Johnson will release his newest album Unbreakable showcasing twelve captivating new songs and one cover at The Space Las Vegas on Sept. 16.

Chadwick is a storyteller reveling in the complexities of the human experience and demonstrating his songwriting prowess. Recorded in Nashville, the self-produced album, the title track is his answer to the struggles that may shake people but will never break them. Chadwick sings his cover of Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over." All songs resonate with personal themes of love, determination, resilience, and everything that connects all people.

"This album started during the pandemic. I was stuck at home and was writing, focusing my creative energy during that time. This album is close to my heart since it was written at such a difficult time but also a time that I could focus on creativity," explains Chadwick.

"Over the past two years, as it was written and coming together, I traveled to Nashville and recorded in that city for the first time, which was an awesome experience. There is a rich history in that city and those studios. The Nashville musicians I worked with were brilliant and had innate ability to capture the vibe of my music and deliver unbelievably fast."

The first single, "The Point," was released on August 19 and debuted at No. 3 on the iTunes Blues Chart. Unbreakable will be available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, and iTunes.

Originally from Wisconsin, Chadwick grew up on a small horse ranch, and his earliest memories of singing were with his grandmother in church. "I fell in love with music. My grandmother taught me about phrasing, the message of the song, and how to present music."

He would move to Los Angeles to continue his career, then made the leap to Las Vegas. Now he splits his time between the two cities working with his co-writer Kalani Queypo. "Kalani and I have a synergistic connection when we are writing together. His depth for storytelling is rich in imagery, and there are no limits to his creativity. I feel so fortunate to have connected with Kalani on this journey."

Musical influences and inspirations have included Wynona Judd (The Judds), Steve Perry (Journey), and George Michael. "My inspirations do evolve as I live my life and my experiences. Now I love Brandi Marie Carlile, Chris Stapleton, and Ben Platt," he laughs.

Opening the show, Carlos Guerrero leads his band playing soul, rock, blues, R&B, funk, and Americana. Special guest Jonathan Karrant is one of the leading jazz vocalists.

As for performing at The Space, Chadwick appreciates their level of production that combines modern and hip. The LED screens, lighting, and audio are also state-of-the-art. "This is a great place to celebrate the release of my latest album."

For this show, Chadwick has partnered with United Way of Southern Nevada (uwsn.org), an organization that has been serving the Nevada community for 65 years.

Chadwick will be performing at the Purple Room in Palm Springs on Sept. 23, Feinstein's at Vitello's in Los Angeles on Sept. 24, and Chelsea Table & Stage in New York City on Oct. 13.

Chadwick Johnson will release his newest album, Unbreakable, at The Space Las Vegas, 3460 Cavaretta Court, on Sept. 16. Showtime is 8 p.m. VIP tickets will include a signed copy of the album. For more info, visit chadwickjohnson.com.