Feature: An Evening With Giada Valenti Brings Love Songs to The Showroom at the Ahern Boutique Hotel

It’s a time for romance in An Evening With Giada Valenti singing love songs in The Showroom at the Ahern Boutique Hotel on Oct. 5.

She will take everyone attending on a romantic journey. Giada masterfully blends all genres, celebrating love and leaving the audience with a newfound appreciation to connect through this powerful performance. Prepare to embark on a captivating, romantic journey as the Italian singer serenades with a carefully curated selection of the most exquisite love songs.

“I am excited to perform at the exquisite new showroom within the Ahern Boutique Hotel. Joining me on stage will be the exceptionally talented musicians of Las Vegas, with Chris Lash on piano and Dave Ostrem on bass,” says Giada.

Chris is a pop-influenced country artist who plays the piano boisterously. He has performed worldwide and on the Las Vegas Strip, opening and performing with Pitbull, Tommy James, Sonny Turner, and Kristin Chenoweth. Chris was also a conductor for the Las Vegas performances of Jersey Boys and provided arrangements and direction for Baz: Star Crossed Love. Chris teaches musical theatre for the graduate program as a guest faculty member at The University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He also serves as a resident musical director. For more info, visit christopherlash.com.

Dave is a Las Vegas-based musician, music director, and composer and is the bassist for icon Donny Osmond at his resident show Donny at Harrah’s Las Vegas. He also performs with The Tom Schuman Trio, The Uli Geissendoerfer Trio, and Lockout Station. Visit daveostrem.com for more info.

Las Vegas offers a natural connection for Giada with the people who come to enjoy her performances, and considers her audience as part of her extended family.

Giada is also recording new music and touring. For more info, visit giadavalenti.com. Follow on social media at Facebook @ GiadaValentiPage, X (formerly Twitter) @ giadavalenti, Instagram @ giadavelnti25, and YouTube @ giadavalenti.

“The owners of this hotel have spared no effort in their meticulous remodeling, creating a truly remarkable venue,” adds Giada.

The night can become an evening of dinner and a show with exceptional restaurants on the premises, offering the perfect opportunity to savor a delicious meal before the show or enjoy post-performance drinks.

“I’m a big fan of their Italian gelato. It’s the best in Las Vegas,” says Giada.

To explore dining and drinks, visit ahernhotel.com/dining.

An Evening With Giada Valenti, with Chris Lash and Dave Ostrem, will be singing love songs in The Showroom at the Ahern Boutique Hotel, 300 W Sahara Ave on Oct. 5. Showtime is 8 p.m. and the property is a non-smoking, non-gaming, upscale property with free parking. Visit ahernhotel.com for more info.