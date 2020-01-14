Experience O by Cirque du Soleil Every Night of the Week at Bellagio Resort & Casino

"O" by Cirque du Soleil is kicking off 2020 by offering guests the chance to experience one of the best-selling theatrical performances in Las Vegas every night of the week at Bellagio Resort & Casino. The iconic aquatic show has added performances on Mondays and Tuesdays; tickets for the additional performances are on sale now.

"We are grateful that the demand for 'O' has never been stronger and to be in the position where we can offer guests more opportunities to see the show," said Matt Nickel, General Manager, Cirque du Soleil Resident Shows Division. "This production has been an essential part of the Las Vegas experience from the day it opened."

Since its debut in 1998, "O" has been viewed by more than 17 million guests from around the world and will continue to dazzle audiences seven nights a week. Featuring incredible acrobats and synchronized swimmers including nine Olympians, performing 60-foot high dives in a 1.5-million-gallon pool, "O" offers a must-see experience in Las Vegas. The timeless masterpiece includes 85 additional cast and crew members to accommodate the new schedule.

"'O' has proven to be one of the most powerful entertainment brands Las Vegas has ever seen. Its appeal to visitors has grown with each year, a true testament to the creative genius of our partners at Cirque du Soleil," said George Kliavkoff, MGM Resorts' President of Entertainment & Sports. "The expansion of the show's schedule enables even more guests to make 'O' part of their travel itinerary, something we are incredibly pleased to offer."

"O" by Cirque du Soleil now performs nightly. To purchase tickets for performances please visit cirquedusoleil.com or call (888) 488-7111.





