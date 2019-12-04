Eastside Cannery Entertainment Brings New Year's Eve Celebrations And More In December

Eastside Cannery Casino Hotel is welcoming 2020 with New Year's Eve celebrations at One Six Sky Lounge and Marilyn's Lounge on Tuesday, December 31. Eastside Cannery's December entertainment will also feature free live music at Marilyn's Lounge and Pin-Ups Lounge, as well as free National Finals Rodeo viewing events at Marilyn's Lounge.

One Six Sky Lounge

New Year's Eve WELCOME TO 2020 Celebration

Tuesday, December 31

Ring in the new year with the best view of the Las Vegas Strip fireworks at One Six Sky Lounge located at the top of Eastside Cannery with a special "Welcome to 2020" celebration.

Presented by GoUrbanVegas.com, The Kado Company and Biz Entertainment West, the New Year's Eve celebration will feature live DJ, comedy and band performances, party favors and food. Guests will want to dance into the new year as a celebrity DJ spins top hits throughout the evening.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $55.05 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.EastsideCannery.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Eastside Cannery, Cannery, Aliante, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

On New Year's Day (Wednesday, January 1, 2020), guests are also invited to the GoUrbanVegas.com Brunch with Benefits from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $29.36 per person, and attend the GoUrbanVegas.com Day Party from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. for $20.18 per person (brunch tickets include access to the GoUrbanVegas.com Day Party). For more event details, call (702) 787-1272 or visit Eastside Cannery's front desk.

Marilyn's Lounge

Marilyn's Lounge is one of the best entertainment bars on the Boulder Highway, offering delicious drinks and a variety of musical entertainers performing in an intimate atmosphere. The following free live entertainment is coming to Marilyn's Lounge in December (schedule is subject to change):

December 5 and 6 Chase & The Pursuit 9 p.m. - 12:45 a.m.

December 7, 8 and 9 Ghost Town Riders 9 p.m. - 12:45 a.m.

December 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 Brett Rigby Band 9 p.m. - 12:45 a.m.

December 20 and 21 Front Page 8 p.m. - 12:45 a.m.

December 27 and 28 Next Movement 8 p.m. - 12:45 a.m.

National Finals Rodeo Viewing Events

Thursday, December 5 through Saturday, December 14

Eastside Cannery guests can catch all the rodeo action at the destination's National Finals Rodeo viewing events. The no cover charge events will feature drink specials and free nightly concerts from some of Las Vegas' country bands. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

Dec. 5 through Dec. 14 National Finals Rodeo Viewing Events 6:45 p.m.

New Year's Eve with Burn Unit

Tuesday, December 31

Burn Unit is kicking off the new year with a high-energy show, offering a diverse collection of rock 'n' roll cover songs that will keep guests on their feet all night long.

As a tribute to the many music lovers of their generation, the members of Burn Unit specialize in combining a wide range of tunes, spanning from the classic rock of the '70s to the more contemporary sounds of today's hard rock bands.

Showtime is 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased in-person at the Eastside Cannery front desk. Tickets include party favors and a midnight champagne toast, and go on-sale on Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m.

Pin-Ups Lounge

Pin-Ups Lounge is at the center of all the action at Eastside Cannery, offering cool libations and a nostalgic atmosphere that takes guests back to the early '60s. The lounge also offers free live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays in December. Schedule is subject to change.

December 6 and 7 Randy Williams 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

December 13 and 14 Jimmy Repp 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

December 20 and 21 John Allred 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

December 27 and 28 Dean Bradley 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

December 31 Cat Daddy 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.





