ENCHANT CHRISTMAS Partners With VGK Foundation To Donate 10,000 Junior Tickets To Las Vegas Community

With the spirit of giving at heart, Enchant and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation are partnering to give away 10,000 Junior tickets (ages 3-17) to the Las Vegas community – just in time for winter break! For details, visit Click Here

Available on a first-come, first-served basis, the complimentary Junior tickets can be used for the December 18, 19, 20, and 21 dates of Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark. Offer available while supplies last. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. Maximum of two complimentary Junior tickets per order.

Enchant is open nightly through December 31.

Enchant Christmas Operating Hours:

Dec. 18 – Dec. 21; 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 – Dec. 24; 4:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 *Christmas Day*; 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 26 – Dec. 30; 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 *New Year's Eve*; 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

New Year's Eve Fun: On December 31, Enchant Christmas is hosting a special New Year's Eve live brand-style performance playing all holiday tunes. This early celebration, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., is ideal for families! Tickets start at just $30. For details and tickets, visit Click Here.

A curated selection of high-resolution images is available for media use, providing a visual journey through the wonder of Enchant Christmas during its opening weekend. To access and download these captivating photos, please visit our opening weekend press room here.

Enchant is the world's largest holiday light event experience encompassing over 10 acres of festive programming inclusive of a dazzling installation of larger-than-life, custom-designed, and story-driven light sculptures. Produced on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces, the event offers an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, interactive games, Santa visits and a charming holiday marketplace, entertainment, and more. Founded in 2016 by Canadian entrepreneur Kevin Johnston, Enchant has since delighted millions of guests in major cities in the U.S. and Canada. For more details: Click Here