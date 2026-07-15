Feature: Viva Drag Brunch Vegas Brings a Fresh New Energy to Las Vegas Brunch Entertainment

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Brunch in Las Vegas continues to evolve, and Viva Drag Brunch Vegas is raising the bar with a completely refreshed production at Bizarre Bar in the Arts District. Beginning every Saturday at noon, the immersive entertainment experience combines dazzling drag performances, talented dancers, audience participation, an expansive brunch buffet, and bottomless mimosas into one high-energy afternoon.

Located at Bizarre Bar, 1301 S. Main St., Viva Drag Brunch Vegas has transformed the traditional drag brunch into a fully produced theatrical event that reflects the city's reputation for world-class entertainment while maintaining the warmth and accessibility that make drag brunches so popular.

"We're always trying to evolve. That's the biggest thing with our brunch, and it's what makes Viva Drag Brunch special. It's not just drag, it's not just brunch. It's a fully produced, entertaining experience built with the heart of professionalism and a genuine love to create an unforgettable moment," said Jesus Nanci, producer and artistic director.

Nanci explained that the goal was to blend the spectacle of a Las Vegas production show with the interactive spirit of a live drag performance.

"The biggest excitement for us was blending the Las Vegas production show while keeping the accessibility, fun, and liveliness. Guests are getting more than just a meal and a few performances—they become part of something more immersive. We lean into the immersive experience."

That philosophy is evident from the moment guests arrive. Rather than simply presenting a series of performances between courses, Viva Drag Brunch Vegas fosters a welcoming atmosphere where the audience feels part of the celebration through continuous entertainment, interactive moments, and VIP experiences designed to make every table feel like part of the show.

Casting has also been a major focus of the production's makeover.

"We cast the show very carefully and embrace each performer's talent and artistry," Nanci said. "We look for everyone to have something unique to bring through their drag and performance. Then we help mold and elevate that artistry while allowing their individuality to shine."

The diverse cast showcases a variety of performance styles and personalities, featuring:

Lola Dupree

RoShay

Gracie Spina

Matthew Cooke

Akasha L'Statt

Warren VanOver

Lucky Locaine

Talia Rose

Ryan Trotman

Elliott with 2 Ts, contestant from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13

Jenna Obman

Barb

Abbey Higgins

DrunkText

Ryan Blackson

The culinary offerings are equally designed to complement the entertainment. Guests enjoy a gourmet brunch buffet featuring traditional breakfast favorites, along with avocado turkey sandwiches, sliders, and a dessert cart, all accompanied by coffee, water, and unlimited mimosas.

One of the show's biggest draws is its straightforward pricing. Every ticket includes admission to the live production, the complete gourmet brunch buffet, and bottomless mimosas, all with no additional fees or hidden charges-ensuring guests feel confident in the value of their experience.

Situated in the heart of the vibrant Las Vegas Arts District, Viva Drag Brunch Vegas offers visitors and locals alike an energetic weekend destination that combines exceptional entertainment, food, and community in one seamless experience. By embracing theatrical production values while celebrating the creativity and artistry of its performers, the production continues to redefine what audiences can expect from a Las Vegas drag brunch.

Viva Drag Brunch Vegas takes place every Saturday beginning at noon at Bizarre Bar, 1301 S. Main St., Las Vegas. For tickets and additional information, visit vivadragbrunchvegas.com and follow @vivadragbrunchvegas on social media.

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