Don Barnhart's Delirious Comedy Club Wraps Up Final Week At Current Location

Downtown's premier comedy club is wrapping up its final week at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino before moving on to an even bigger location. Since 2019, Don Barnhart's Delirious Comedy Club has been bringing live, professional comedy to Downtown Las Vegas along with House of Magic's Family Friendly Comedy & Magic Show and his Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show.

As one of the first showrooms to reopen after the pandemic shutdown, Barnhart worked diligently to adhere to all the crazy rules & regulations keeping people safe as they brought live entertainment back to Las Vegas. "It was kinda crazy as the rules seemed to change daily", said Barnhart in a recent interview. "Laughter is such a vital part of our emotional and mental health, so it was important to reopen but keep people safe at the same time. Delirious reopened with a 25-foot comedy moat and 6 feet between guests but we did it and audiences were delighted to be laughing once again."

Delirious Comedy Club's contract is up and as they've outgrown their space, it's time to move on. Barnhart added, "We've had a great run I'm truly grateful to all the staff, management, talent and fans that helped us to grow and achieve our success."

Finals shows at Delirious Comedy Club's current location will run May 11-14th with Don Barnhart & Friends at 8 & 10pm. Special guest sets will drop in and join Barnhart onstage. There new location is hush-hush for now as Barnhart wants to focus on wrapping up on a laugh, but he promises an official announcement of an even bigger and better location soon.

For more information, please visit www.DeliriousComedyClub.com