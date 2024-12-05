Don Barnhart Extends Las Vegas Residency At Delirious Comedy Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a brief hiatus to recover from health issues, Don Barnhart is back on stage in Las Vegas, bringing with him a fresh surge of energy and a brand-new set of material. The comedian, known for his sharp wit and insightful humor, is ready to light up the stage with his unique blend of intelligence and hilarity, often compared to comedy legends like George Carlin.

"Taking time off due to kidney stone and prostate surgery gave me the chance to recharge and come up with fresh material, as well as dive into new projects," says Barnhart. "I'm feeling stronger than ever and can't wait to share the laughs with audiences again!"

Barnhart will be performing Thursday through Sunday at Delirious Comedy Club, located inside Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street. With shows at 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM, audiences can enjoy an evening of top-tier comedy along with great food and drinks. The venue is known for its intimate, high-energy atmosphere, perfect for a night out. When Don is on tour, the club features special guest headliners such as Bob Zany, Kathleen Dunbar, and John Caponera.

In addition to his residency at Delirious, Barnhart is also behind the Ha Ha Comedy Show at Planet 13's Dazed! Consumption Lounge. This exciting new show combines top-notch comedy with a unique cannabis experience. The event features premium cannabis products, from flowers and edibles to vapes and signature cannabis cocktails, offering a relaxed, laughter-filled evening for guests 21 and older.

"It was only natural to put together a 420 Funnies and Cannabis & Comedy Show and announcing it at the MJBiz Convention in Las Vegas was perfect timing," added Barnhart. We're being contacted by other marijuana dispensaries and consumptions lounges to produce even more shows for the industry.

Don Barnhart's impressive career includes performing for military troops worldwide, headlining comedy clubs across the U.S., and entertaining audiences on cruise ships. He's also a seasoned comedy producer and consultant, and his latest venture is launching The Aloha Ha Comedy Club and Magic Mania shows in Honolulu, HI.

Having started his career as a doorman, emcee, and talent coordinator at The Comedy & Magic Club, Barnhart's deep roots in the comedy world make him one of the most respected performers in the business.

