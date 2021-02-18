Delirious Comedy Club Las Vegas Honors Veterans With 50% Discounts

In an effort to continue honoring those that serve in the United States Military, Don Barnhart's Delirious Comedy Club extends its 50% off policy to those that serve.

Delirious Comedy Club located in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas has always been a supporter of the troops as many of their comedians perform overseas entertaining the troops around the world. Producer and resident headliner Don Barnhart has been entertaining the troops around the world since 1992 with USO, Armed Forces Entertainment, Comics On Duty and his own Battle Comics. Don's work was the inspiration for Jordan Brady's documentary I AM BATTLE COMIC and stars alongside George Wallace, Dave Attell, George Lopez with clips from Bob Hope and Robin Williams. The movie emphasizes the importance of humor and laughter to those serving in war zones.

"Laughter is such an important part of our lives", said Barnhart. "It can be a stress relief, a bonding tool and help us make sense of our world." Don is one of the only comedians in Las Vegas with two nightly residencies rotating between Delirious and Jokesters Comedy Club. When he's not at Delirious, the comedy club presents special guest headliners like Rondell Sheridan from That's So Raven March 4th-7th and Pauly Shore from the new Netflix movie Guest House March 19th & 26th.

According to Helpguide.org, "Laughter is strong medicine. Laughter strengthens your immune system, boosts mood, diminishes pain, and protects you from the damaging effects of stress. Nothing works faster or more dependably to bring your mind and body back into balance than a good laugh. Humor lightens your burdens, inspires hope, connects you to others, and keeps you grounded, focused, and alert. It also helps you release anger and forgive sooner."

Military members and Veterans can us the Delirious Comedy Club 50% discount by using the code "Military" when checking out online or mentioning the code on the phone or at the box office.

If you can't make it to the live show, Don Barnhart's new comedy special, The Obese Policecan be seen for free on Dry Bar.

Barnhart, who also produces Jokesters Comedy Club and the family friendly show, Big Little Variety Show, with Pete Housley from ADMIT VIP. "We're relieved to hear great news last week when Governor Sisolak announced seating capacity could move to 35% in response to the State's COIVID-19 guidelines. "We take comedy and your health seriously", said Don Barnhart. "We're in constant contact with state and local facilities and abide by all health advisories given by local authorities to provide a safer venue. We have a full list of our procedures on our website."

Delirious Comedy Club takes your health seriously and abide by all health and safety protocols. The full list can be viewed here. The Delirious Comedy Club inside Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino performs Thursday-Sunday at 8 pm and 10 pm along with an additional 6 pm show on Friday and Saturday.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit deliriouscomedyclub.com.