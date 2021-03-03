Delirious Comedy Club Kicks Off March Madness With Celebrity Comedy Series

Considered to be one of the hottest comedy clubs in the country, Delirious Comedy Club continues their all-star lineup by bringing in even more celebrities along with the next generation of comedy stars.

Delirious Comedy Club kicks off their Celebrity Comedy Series this week with Rondell Sheridan, the loveable Chef Victor from Disney's That's So Raven. Many might remember Rondell from his numerous appearances on The Tonight Show, his recuring roles on Cory In the House and Cousin Skeeter. Rondell will appear at the club March 4 - 7th.

The following week brings the return of resident headliner Don Barnhart from his Obese Police Comedy Special on Dry Bar. "If you like quick witted comedy and hilarious scenarios, you're going to love this full special from Don Barnhart", said a Vid Angel Producer. The Obese Police is the retitled comedy special from Barnhart that is hysterically funny, yet safe viewing for the entire family but let it be known, when Don takes the stage at his residency in Las Vegas Barnhart doesn't pull his punches or hold anything back.

"Barnhart is a refreshing voice in the standup genre as he mixes a blend of hysterically funny and topical insights about our life and the world around us, pushing the boundaries of the PC culture without being offensive using well-written material delivering it with an improvisational flair."

Don Barnhart's full Dry Bar Comedy Special can be seen below!

Delirious Comedy Club wraps up the month with the return of comedy superstar Pauly Shore from the Netflix movie Guest House, Encino Man, Jury Duty and more. Shore will appear March 19th, 26th and April 9th at 10pm.

Barnhart is also the producer Jokesters Comedy Club and co-producer of the family friendly hit, The Big Little Variety Show, with Pete Housley from ADMIT VIP. "We're relieved to hear great news last week when Governor Sisolak announced seating capacity could move to 35% in response to the State's COIVID-19 guidelines. "We take comedy and your health seriously", said Don Barnhart. "We're in constant contact with state and local facilities and abide by all health advisories given by local authorities to provide a safer venue. We have a full list of our procedures on our website."

Their success has been proven over and over and Delirious Comedy Club is currently working with several other investors to franchise their comedy club into other markets.

The Delirious Comedy Club inside Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino performs Thursday-Sunday at 8 pm and 10 pm along with an additional 6 pm show on Friday and Saturday. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit deliriouscomedyclub.com.