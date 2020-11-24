Delirious Comedy Club Continues to Bring Live Comedy to Las Vegas While Working Within Nevada Restrictions

Working withing the new guidelines of Nevada, comedian and producer Don Barnhart continues to bring the laughter to downtown Las Vegas with the continuation Delirious Comedy Club.

Performing in The Fremont Room at reduced capacity to allow for necessary social distancing, the Delirious Comedy Club couples traditional standup with an untraditional lineup. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit DeliriousComedyclub.com.

"Barnhart's standup comedy show is a thrill ride of well-written, topical material exploring modern day society in a way that is hysterical, intelligent and thought provoking. Don's ability to keep audiences of all ages howling with laughter and coming back for more is what separates him from the average joke teller".

For years, Barnhart has been entertaining the troops around the world and his new Dry Bar Comedy Special "The Spinal Disintegration of Man" is going viral. Don is also an accomplished author and in his off time teaches standup and improv helping mold the next generation of comedy superstars.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEEji7BOhFg

Packing Downtown's best punchlines, the Delirious Comedy Club features locally and globally celebrated comedians and other special guests with extra shows to make up for limited capacity. Thanksgiving weekend will run Wednesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. with additional 6pm show on Friday & Saturday.

In order to create a comfortable and safer environment for guests, performers, and employees, Downtown Grand has implemented new health safety guidelines and procedures, including:

· Reduced capacity of each show by 25% to allow for necessary social distancing inside the showroom. Seating is strictly limited.

· All highly touched surfaces including but not limited to tables, chairs, and more are more regularly sanitized and disinfected after every show.

· All staff members and patrons are required to wear masks except for while eating or drinking.

· The stage and its performers are stationed 25 feet away from audience members.

· All staff and customers will have their temperature checked upon entering the club with a contactless thermometer.

· A minimum of six feet between groups is required, including while waiting in line

· All customers will be seated by a host who will keep groups to a maximum of six people, providing they are from the same household, and will selectively seat people throughout the club.

· Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the hotel, at entrances and at the front desk.

· All beverages are served in disposable service ware.

Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino and The Delirious Comedy Club abide by all health advisories given by local authorities to provide a safer venue. The complete list of health and safety protocols can be viewed here. The Delirious Comedy Show inside Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit deliriouscomedyclub.com.

