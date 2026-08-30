Delirious Comedy Club Celebrates One Year At Silver Sevens

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Delirious Comedy Club celebrates its one-year anniversary inside Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, marking another milestone in the club's 10-year history of producing comedy in Las Vegas. The anniversary celebration kicks off Thursday, September 3 at 7 p.m. with Don Barnhart & Friends, a champagne toast, anniversary cake, giveaways and special surprise guests, followed by more comedy throughout the holiday weekend.

In a town filled with celebrity headliners, massive productions and seemingly endless entertainment choices, Delirious has developed a loyal following by keeping things refreshingly simple: Put genuinely funny professional comedians in an intimate room, charge a fair price and let people laugh.

Comedy is experiencing a huge resurgence in crowd-work videos and specials, but Barnhart believes audience interaction should enhance a comedian's act-not replace it.

'Crowd work can be hilarious, and there may absolutely be some conversation with the audience,' says Barnhart. 'That spontaneity is one of the things that makes live comedy so much fun. But I take pride in booking comics who have actual material, written jokes, stories and a point of view. The interaction complements the comedy-it doesn't replace it.'

'We're not there to humiliate people or make fun of someone because they bought a front-row ticket,' Barnhart says. 'You might become part of the conversation, but you're still our guest. Our comics have material. They don't need to attack the audience to be funny.'

Barnhart wants audiences close enough to become part of the energy of the show without worrying that buying a better seat comes with a target attached.

'We want people choosing the front row because they think it's the best seat in the house-not hiding in the back because they're afraid the comedian is going to attack them.'

At the center of the club is Don Barnhart & Friends, Barnhart's ongoing Las Vegas residency featuring a rotating lineup of veteran comedians, touring headliners and professional comics from Las Vegas and around the country. The rotating format means audiences can return and experience a different lineup, different material and different show.

Barnhart has spent decades performing stand-up around the world and has been entertaining U.S. troops overseas since 1992. His credits include television, comedy specials, film, radio, directing, producing and his bestselling book Finding Your Funny.

The Labor Day Weekend anniversary carries special significance for Barnhart and the Delirious team. While 2026 marks one year at Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, it also marks 10 years of producing Delirious comedy shows in Las Vegas.

'We couldn't have done it without the locals, tourists, comedians, staff and people who took a chance on us, told their friends and kept coming back,' Barnhart says. 'Labor Day Weekend is really a celebration of them. We'll bring the comedy-they've been bringing the laughs.'

The anniversary festivities begin Thursday, September 3 at 7 p.m., featuring a champagne toast, anniversary cake, giveaways and special surprise guests, with additional performances throughout Labor Day Weekend.

Buy direct at DeliriousComedyClub.com, they'll find some of the best comedy ticket prices in Las Vegas: General Admission - starting at just $19.95 + tax/fees, VIP Seating - only $29.95 + tax/fees, Front Row - only $39.95 + tax/fees.

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