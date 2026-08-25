Feature: luke Combs’ Category 10 Invites Fans to Leave Their Mark on Las Vegas

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Las Vegas is getting a new country-music destination from one of the genre’s biggest stars, and Luke Combs is giving his fans a chance to become part of the experience before the first note is played.

Luke Combs’ Category 10 invites fans nationwide to contribute to a massive Hat Wall for its Las Vegas location. By donating a hat and sharing its story, fans can feel personally connected to the venue and its story, creating a sense of belonging.

Fans can participate in person by dropping off a hat at Category 10 Nashville or mail their hats (postmarked by Aug. 31) to:

Category 10 Nashville

ATTN: Cat10 Vegas Hat Wall

1 Gaylord Dr.

Nashville, TN 37214

They can also submit the story behind their hat online, adding a personal layer to what promises to be one of the venue's most fan-driven features.

This isn't just a fan-only collection.

Combs will contribute hats from his personal collection to the Hat Wall, placing pieces from his own life alongside those donated by fans. The result will be more than a collection of ballcaps. It will visually represent the connection between Combs and the fans who have followed his career, and it will be a piece of the venue that audiences will help create before Category 10 Las Vegas officially opens its doors.

A New Country Experience for Las Vegas

Category 10 is built around Combs' country music brand, bringing together live entertainment, food, drinks and the larger-than-life atmosphere associated with Nashville's country scene.

For Las Vegas, the concept adds another entertainment destination to a city that celebrates country music.

But the Hat Drive gives Category 10's Las Vegas debut a distinctly personal element.

Every donated hat represents a fan, and each story offers a glimpse into why that hat matters—whether it marks a concert, a trip, or a memory with Combs' music-fostering pride and personal investment.

That makes the Hat Wall particularly fitting for a venue centered on country music, a genre where storytelling has always been at the heart of the experience.

The Hat Wall gives fans a chance to point to a piece of the new venue and say, 'I'm part of that,' creating excitement and a sense of involvement in something unique.

The Hat Drive is open through Aug. 31, giving fans a limited window to send their contribution before Category 10 Las Vegas begins writing its next chapter.

When the new destination opens, the hats on its walls won't simply be decorations. They'll represent the stories of the people who helped bring a little bit of their own country-music history to Las Vegas.

Combs has become one of country music's most recognizable voices, building a career defined by his distinctive baritone, relatable songwriting and connection with fans. The North Carolina native independently released music before signing with Columbia Nashville and releasing his debut album, This One’s for You, in 2017. The album produced a string of hit singles and earned him widespread recognition.

His rise continued with songs including "Hurricane," "When It Rains It Pours," "One Number Away," and “Beautiful Crazy,” helping establish Combs as an artist who could turn everyday stories about love, heartbreak, relationships, and life into country-radio anthems. This One’s for You became one of the most successful country albums of its era, spending an extended period at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Combs followed with What You See Is What You Get in 2019, an album that further expanded his audience. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and included songs such as "Beer Never Broke My Heart," "Even Though I'm Leaving," "Does to Me," and “Lovin’ on You.” Its success reinforced Combs’ crossover appeal while keeping the traditional storytelling and emotional directness at the center of his music.

In 2023, Combs released Gettin’ Old, which continued the evolution of his sound while reflecting on relationships, family and growing older. The album included "Going, Going, Gone," "The Beer, the Band and the Barstool," and “Fast Car,” his widely successful interpretation of Tracy Chapman’s classic. Combs’ version of “Fast Car” introduced the song to a new generation and became one of the biggest hits of his career.

As a powerful live performer, Combs sells out arenas and stadiums while headlining major tours. His ability to translate intimate, personal songs into large-scale concert moments has become a defining part of his career.

Combs’ success has also been recognized by the country music industry, with numerous awards, nominations and chart achievements throughout his career. From his early independent releases to his status as a stadium-level performer, he has maintained a relatively straightforward musical identity: write songs people recognize themselves in, sing them with conviction and create a concert experience where thousands of fans can sing along.

Category 10 is only accepting ballcap-style hats in person at Category 10 Nashville or by mail. Submitting a hat does not guarantee it will be used on the hat wall, and hats will not be returned.

For more info, visit category10.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

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