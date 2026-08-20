INSENSITIVITY TRAINING to Debut as Podcast Play From Open-Door Playhouse

NEW! Las Vegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Las Vegas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Open-Door Playhouse will continue its series of short plays presented in podcast form with Chriselle Almeida's Insensitivity Training, beginning August 26, 2026 online.

The play follows a sensitivity instructor who is forced to return to basic training after making a careless remark while teaching a class.

Almeida will direct a cast featuring Swati Kapila as Sheila, Marissa Chandler as Donna, Zelda Kimble as Karen and Michael Harvey Fletcher as Nathan.

Almeida's previous plays include Shakespeare's Heroines at the Gynecologist, which was previously produced by Open-Door Playhouse, and Siblings. As an actor, she has appeared in television series including Fallout, Never Have I Ever and Shameless.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse presents theater podcasts in the tradition of radio dramas from the 1940s and 1950s. The company launched on September 15, 2020, initially providing playwrights, actors and directors with a creative outlet during the shutdown.

Since its founding, Open-Door Playhouse has presented short and one-act plays by writers from across the United States and internationally.

In 2021, the company received a Communicator Award for Content for the play Custody. In 2023, What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice category. Armstrong also received the Best Director Award for (Un)Drinkable at the 2026 30 Minutes or Less Festival.

Open-Door Playhouse productions are produced by Armstrong, with David Peters serving as sound engineer. Sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, with music from Karaoke Version. Productions are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, California.

Open-Door Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and offers its podcast productions free of charge without a paywall. Donations support the company's continued presentation of works by new and emerging playwrights.

The company has been selected as one of FeedSpot's Top 50 Audio Drama Podcasts and one of MillionPodcasts' Top 100 Audio Drama Podcasts.

Open-Door Playhouse receives submissions from playwrights in the United States as well as Canada, France, Greece, Australia and the Czech Republic.

Insensitivity Training will begin streaming August 26, 2026.

Don't Miss a Las Vegas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming