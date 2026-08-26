Feature: THE LAS VEGAS CONNECTION TO TIM CURRY, THE FEARLESS ICON

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From Dr. Frank-N-Furter to Pennywise, Tim Curry built a career on unforgettable characters—but his greatest legacy may be the freedom he gave audiences to embrace their own individuality.

British actor Tim Curry, whose extraordinary career spanned London's West End and Broadway, film, television and voice acting, has died at 80. Curry died Aug. 25 at his Los Angeles home, according to his longtime manager and friend Marcia Hurwitz, who confirmed his death. No cause was disclosed.

For generations of fans, however, Curry was not simply an actor. He was Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

Curry rose to iconic status for playing the eccentric, provocative and theatrical character of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. He played the character in both the original stage play in London and the 1975 movie version.

With his corset, fishnet stockings, high heels, and makeup, Curry created an alter ego who was sexy, subversive, comedic, theatrical, and utterly fearless. But most important of all, Curry ensured that Frank-N-Furter could never be ignored.

For generations of outsiders, The Rocky Horror Picture Show became more than just a movie. With its celebration of sex, gender, camp and self-expression, it became a defining work in culture. Curry's Frank-N-Furter needed no permission to be unique; he entered the room and took it over.

He knew how to be unapologetically different.

A Career Far Beyond Frank-N-Furter

Although The Rocky Horror Picture Show became Curry's signature work, it highlights only one chapter in a remarkably versatile career that commands admiration and respect for his wide-ranging talents.

Curry earned three Tony Award nominations for his Broadway performances in Amadeus, My Favorite Year, and Spamalot. His Broadway résumé also included the original productions of The Rocky Horror Show, Travesties and Me and My Girl.

On film, Curry demonstrated an equally broad range. He appeared in Annie, Clue, The Hunt for Red October, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Legend and Muppet Treasure Island. He could play a flamboyant villain, a comic supporting character, or a sinister presence without ever losing the distinctive personality that made him unmistakably Tim Curry.

Then there was Pennywise.

Curry's performance as the shape-shifting clown in the 1990 television adaptation of Stephen King's It introduced his work to another generation of fans. The performance showed how effectively Curry could shift from camp theatricality to genuine menace. Pennywise became one of his most recognizable screen creations and cemented Curry's reputation as a master of the unexpected.

His talents also extended to animation and voice acting. Curry won a Daytime Emmy for voicing Captain Hook in Peter Pan and the Pirates and voiced characters in The Wild Thornberrys, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Over the Garden Wall.

A Las Vegas Connection Through Rocky Horror

The Rocky Horror Picture Show has been part of entertainment and midnight-movie history for more than five decades.

That spirit feels particularly at home in Las Vegas.

The Sphere Entertainment Co. announced in June that Sphere Studios is developing a groundbreaking immersive Rocky Horror experience based on the 1975 film, set to debut at Sphere in 2027. The production will utilize advanced technology to deepen audience participation while honoring the original's spirit.

Ron Decar (in center) as Dr. Frank-N-Furter

Meanwhile, Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel has celebrated the movie's outrageous spirit for more than 20 years with its Rocky's Horror wedding experience.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show-themed package transforms a wedding ceremony into a playful tribute to the legendary midnight movie experience. The newly remodeled chapel transports couples and their guests into the world of Rocky's Horror.

At the heart of the Rocky's Horror wedding experience is Ron Decar, founder of Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel, who portrays Dr. Frank-N-Furter. For DeCar, stepping into the role blends performance, nostalgia and fun, as he loves embodying a character capable of almost anything—just as Curry did in the original stage production and film —keeping Curry's legacy alive in a playful way.

“I’m still wearing the same corset and fishnets that I had from 20-some years ago,” DeCar said with a laugh. “The fishnets have more holes in them, but I think that’s a little bit of the character. The corset still fits, although I have to lie down flat now to button it up.

“My heart is broken over the loss of Tim Curry, who was one of my idols. I was always told I sounded and even looked like him when I sang, so bringing ‘Rocky’s Horror’ to our wedding chapel has always felt especially personal to me. Tim inspired us to be bold, have fun, and give people permission to be exactly who they are. I hope we can continue to pay that forward through the joy we bring our couples and honor the incredible legacies he leaves behind.”

For DeCar, The Rocky Horror Picture Show's enduring appeal lies in how the film brought unconventional people together.

Legacy

Curry's Frank-N-Furter remains so powerful more than 50 years after he first stepped into those fishnets, as well as all of his other characters throughout the years.

He did not simply play characters.

He permitted audiences to be fearless.

He gave outsiders a hero.

He gave theater and film one of its most unforgettable voices.

Every time the music begins, the lights come up and Frank-N-Furter enters the room, Tim Curry will be there with him.

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