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Delirious Comedy Club Drops Ticket Prices to $19.95 for Anniversary

Founder Don Barnhart says the club's rotating comedian lineup keeps the Silver Sevens venue affordable and unpredictable.

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Delirious Comedy Club Drops Ticket Prices to $19.95 for Anniversary

Las Vegas' Delirious Comedy Club at Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino has permanently lowered General Admission tickets to $19.95, marking one year at the venue with cheap drinks and free parking.

"Vegas keeps getting more expensive, so we decided to get cheaper,' said comedian, producer and Delirious Comedy Club founder Don Barnhart. 'We want people to be able to go out, see a great comedy show, have a couple of drinks and not wake up the next morning wondering what happened to their bank account."

New Lower Ticket Prices

Delirious Comedy Club's new direct ticket prices are:

  • General Admission - $19.95
  • VIP Rows 2-3 - $29.95
  • VIP Front Row - $39.95

Prices are plus applicable taxes and ticketing fees. Along with the new lower pricing, Delirious Comedy Club is encouraging customers to Buy Direct & Save by purchasing tickets through the club's official website at www.DeliriousComedyClub.com

Third-party ticket sellers and resale sites may advertise Delirious Comedy Club tickets at different prices and may add their own service, processing or other fees.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Delirious Comedy Club at Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino
Upcoming Shows
Don Barnhart & Friends – 10th Anniversary Celebration
9/3 - 9/6/2026
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