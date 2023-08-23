Debbie Reynolds' Vegas Years Spotlighted in New Free Exhibition From The Neon Museum

Discover the iconic performer's life and career through a collection of memorabilia.
In partnership with Todd Fisher and the Debbie Reynolds Estate,Click HereClick Here is debuting a new exhibition called “The Persona, The Person: Debbie Reynolds in Las Vegas,” honoring the Las Vegas legacy of the legendary entertainer. From her years performing at the Riviera, Desert Inn and South Point to owning the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel, her impact on the city will be spotlighted during a limited run at City Hall’s Grand Gallery in downtown Las Vegas, September 5 through October 26.
The exhibition is a headlining experience in The Neon Museum’s second annual Duck Duck Shed, a citywide cultural, design and entertainment festivaltaking place October 4-7, celebrating the allure of Las Vegas’ past and present with behind-the-scenes tours, exclusive exhibitions and thought-provoking discussions.
“The Persona, The Person: Debbie Reynolds in Las Vegas” will feature Reynolds’ exquisite handmade gowns, costumes and personal effects from her and her family’s time living and performing in Las Vegas (1962-2014), including memorabilia depicting her friendship with Liberace to the red-beaded tuxedo she performed in at the Riviera after signing Las Vegas’ first ever million-dollar contract in 1962.
“As much as my mother’s rich Hollywood film legacy remains forever in people’s consciousness, her legacy as a headliner and citizen on the Las Vegas Strip is equally historic,” said Todd Fisher, Debbie Reynolds’ son and curator of her new exhibit. “From the time she first stepped out on stage at the Riviera Hotel in 1962 to her final performance at the South Point Hotel & Casino on November 9, 2014, Debbie’s presence in the ‘neon city’ was forever emblazoned in its legendary history. My mother would always tell you performing live was her favorite work. Hence, the Las Vegas stage became home to her!”
Fisher continued, “As my family’s historian and archivist, I am thrilled to partner with The Neon Museum Las Vegas, the Grand Gallery of Las Vegas City Hall and the South Point in bringing Debbie’s iconic Las Vegas life to the public. I support their efforts in truly preserving part of this city’s incredible past that celebrates Debbie Reynolds as a trailblazer. We’ve selected exclusive memorabilia, including gowns, stage costumes, photos, rare videos and images, including an exclusive clip from ‘The Unsinkable Molly Brown,’ and much more from our Debbie Reynolds collection to create ‘The Persona. The Person: Debbie Reynolds in Las Vegas.’”
Aaron Berger, executive director of The Neon Museum, said, ““Every day The Neon Museum tells the stories of Las Vegas through our Boneyard experience. Curating and presenting exhibitions of ‘legacy’ figures in Las Vegas is an exciting new extension of our programming. We’re so honored Todd Fisher entrusted The Neon Museum to tell this incredible story. Debbie created lasting memories on stage for hundreds of thousands of visitors to Las Vegas while off stage she was breaking barriers for women and entertainers in Las Vegas and still keeping her family a priority. This exhibition explores Debbie as the famed entertainer and Debbie behind the curtain in Las Vegas. It offers tremendous insights into a remarkable woman.”
The exhibit is free for all ages to view in the Grand Gallery of City Hall. Exhibition hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the exhibition will feature extended hours during Duck Duck Shed Friday and Saturday, October 6-7 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The exhibit has been organized by The Neon Museum and made possible by a grant from the City of Las Vegas Centennial Commission, which is funded by the sales of the Las Vegas License Plate. Additional support was generously provided by South Point Hotel Casino & Spa.
In addition to the Debbie Reynolds’ exhibit, Duck Duck Shed will dive into decades of Las Vegas’ storied architectural character through a multitude of individual events. The four-day series will feature nationally renowned lecturers, access to historic artifacts and one-of-a-kind experiences recognizing Las Vegas’ iconic entertainment culture, including:
Duck Duck Shed is organized by The Neon Museum and presented by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial. All programming is offered on an a la carte basis so attendees can attend the programs of their choice and that best meet their schedules. For full details on event programming and to sign up for any of the tours, exhibits or lectures, visit duckduckshed.com and follow @theneonmuseumlasvegas on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
