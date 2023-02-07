Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot Presents LOVE AND OTHER FOUR LETTER WORDS

Vocalist, Emmy-winner and musical star Vita Drew sings before the Big Game.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot Presents LOVE AND OTHER FOUR LETTER WORDS

On the day of the Big Game, Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will feature songstress and Las Vegas headliner Vita Drew with special guest Tony Torres (Legends in Concert) in her show Love (and Other Four Letter Words), including brunch on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Audiences have loved Vita either performing as the Earth Mother or Power Woman character in Menopause the Musical since 2006. However, Vita is also a professional voice, stage, and television actor and three-time Emmy Winner delighting with her powerful vocals and contagious humor. Tony is a vocalist and has performed in Legends in Concert as well as other venues.

"It is the day of the Big Game, and we decided to start the day right," says Akasha Svendsen, owner of Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot. "It is a time to party and celebrate with Vita before heading to your next party. It is also a great way to start the week of Valentine's Day to show your love."

The cabaret is located in the original iconic Commercial Deli frequented by The Rat Pack and countless celebrities throughout its heyday. Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will bring a new era of excellence to the local performance venue scene, paying homage to the entertainment capital of the world. Live music will fill Coop's, with every seat a great seat to enjoy the performance of the featured talent. Formerly the Vegas Nevada Rooms, Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will offer Strip quality food and entertainment with lunch and dinner events, all for one low price.

Love (and Other Four Letter Words) starring Vita Drew with special guest Tony Torres will start with brunch (doors opening at 11 a.m.) and show time is 12:30 p.m. ending at 2 p.m. for everyone to continue the celebration and head to their Big Game party.

Visit www.coopscabaret.com to purchase tickets at $43.95 for the buffet and show. Coop's Cabaret is located at 953 E. Sahara Ave. in the Historic Commercial Center, where there is always free and easy parking.




Comedian Russell Peters Set To Make Highly-Anticipated Return To Encore Theater At Wynn La Photo
Comedian Russell Peters Set To Make Highly-Anticipated Return To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas In June 2023
Critically-acclaimed stand-up comedian, Russell Peters, has announced his highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Country Music Legend Vince Gill To Join Irsay Band For Free Vegas Show Photo
Country Music Legend Vince Gill To Join Irsay Band For Free Vegas Show
Country Music Hall of Famer and 22-time Grammy winner Vince Gill will join Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay and his all-star band for a free, one-night-only performance in Las Vegas celebrating The Jim Irsay Collection, his traveling museum of iconic artifacts from rock music, American history and pop culture. 
Carlos Santana Announces Residency Dates at House of Blues Las Vegas Photo
Carlos Santana Announces Residency Dates at House of Blues Las Vegas
Carlos Santana’s residency is off to a big start in 2023, finishing up a string of sold-out shows at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino last night! Santana and House of Blues are excited to set additional performances of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: scheduled to take place this September and November.
Cirque Du Soleil To Celebrate 30 Years Of Wonder And Amazement In Las Vegas Photo
Cirque Du Soleil To Celebrate 30 Years Of Wonder And Amazement In Las Vegas
When Cirque du Soleil created its first permanent Las Vegas production with Mystère at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in 1993, founder Guy Laliberté said his fledgling circus troupe wanted to “grow a flower in the desert.” Safe to say that flower became a bouquet even he couldn't have imagined.

More Hot Stories For You


Comedian Russell Peters Set To Make Highly-Anticipated Return To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas In June 2023Comedian Russell Peters Set To Make Highly-Anticipated Return To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas In June 2023
February 7, 2023

Critically-acclaimed stand-up comedian, Russell Peters, has announced his highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Cirque Du Soleil To Celebrate 30 Years Of Wonder And Amazement In Las VegasCirque Du Soleil To Celebrate 30 Years Of Wonder And Amazement In Las Vegas
February 1, 2023

When Cirque du Soleil created its first permanent Las Vegas production with Mystère at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in 1993, founder Guy Laliberté said his fledgling circus troupe wanted to “grow a flower in the desert.” Safe to say that flower became a bouquet even he couldn't have imagined.
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE VISIT On March 1Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE VISIT On March 1
February 1, 2023

In the new short play, The Visit, Susan, a young housewife is just getting back to her normal routine after suffering a miscarriage. While getting back into housekeeping duties she receives a surprise wellness check from a representative from the emergency clinic where she and her husband rush to on the night of her miscarriage.
Jazz Superstar Chris Botti Will Perform at Green Valley Ranch Resort This SummerJazz Superstar Chris Botti Will Perform at Green Valley Ranch Resort This Summer
January 31, 2023

Platinum-selling jazz superstar Chris Botti is returning to Las Vegas for a performance at the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 10 a.m.
February First Friday Is DOWN FOR ANYTHING With Celebration Of New Multimedia Downtown CampaignFebruary First Friday Is DOWN FOR ANYTHING With Celebration Of New Multimedia Downtown Campaign
January 25, 2023

First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is “Down for Anything” at the Feb. 3 event. The theme aligns with the new multi-media campaign recently launched by the city of Las Vegas that promotes Downtown Las Vegas as a place of diversity and inclusivity.
share