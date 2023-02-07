Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot Presents LOVE AND OTHER FOUR LETTER WORDS

On the day of the Big Game, Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will feature songstress and Las Vegas headliner Vita Drew with special guest Tony Torres (Legends in Concert) in her show Love (and Other Four Letter Words), including brunch on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Audiences have loved Vita either performing as the Earth Mother or Power Woman character in Menopause the Musical since 2006. However, Vita is also a professional voice, stage, and television actor and three-time Emmy Winner delighting with her powerful vocals and contagious humor. Tony is a vocalist and has performed in Legends in Concert as well as other venues.

"It is the day of the Big Game, and we decided to start the day right," says Akasha Svendsen, owner of Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot. "It is a time to party and celebrate with Vita before heading to your next party. It is also a great way to start the week of Valentine's Day to show your love."

The cabaret is located in the original iconic Commercial Deli frequented by The Rat Pack and countless celebrities throughout its heyday. Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will bring a new era of excellence to the local performance venue scene, paying homage to the entertainment capital of the world. Live music will fill Coop's, with every seat a great seat to enjoy the performance of the featured talent. Formerly the Vegas Nevada Rooms, Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will offer Strip quality food and entertainment with lunch and dinner events, all for one low price.

Love (and Other Four Letter Words) starring Vita Drew with special guest Tony Torres will start with brunch (doors opening at 11 a.m.) and show time is 12:30 p.m. ending at 2 p.m. for everyone to continue the celebration and head to their Big Game party.

Visit www.coopscabaret.com to purchase tickets at $43.95 for the buffet and show. Coop's Cabaret is located at 953 E. Sahara Ave. in the Historic Commercial Center, where there is always free and easy parking.