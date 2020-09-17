Construction Of The New MAGIC MIKE LIVE Theater At SAHARA Las Vegas Now Underway

Magic Mike Live Las Vegas To Debut On The Strip Spring 2021

Construction of the all-new Magic Mike Live Theater has begun at SAHARA Las Vegas ahead of the spring 2021 premiere of Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas on the world-famous Strip. Sign up now for exclusive pre-sale access and be the first to know when tickets go on sale at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com.

After thrilling nearly 1,500 audiences during its inaugural run, MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas is headed to The Strip where it will be the entertainment centerpiece at the newly remodeled SAHARA Las Vegas. MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas will take over a two-story space on the resort's second floor that will be soley dedicated to the show and its guests; utilizing this blank canvas space to the fullest, the show will implement new features and technologies making it even bigger, sexier and more magical than its predecessor.

"Since launching the show in 2017, MAGIC MIKE LIVE has gone global with productions in London, Berlin and most recently, a touring show in Australia," said executive producer Vincent Marini. "In that time, we've experimented with new ideas and technologies, continually pushing boundaries to find that next level of magic. Our goal for the flagship production in Las Vegas is to create our most unique, intimate and technically advanced venue in the world. We want to provide our fans with a revamped, electrifying show that is the product of years of creative evolution and is truly worthy of its new home on the Las Vegas Strip."

"Construction of the custom-built Magic Mike Live Theater is part of our ongoing $150 million transformation of SAHARA Las Vegas," said Paul Hobson, the resort's senior vice president & general manager. "Like SAHARA, MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas creates truly unique and memorable guest experiences, which is why the show is the ideal fit to serve as the centerpiece of our entertainment lineup."

Inspired by the best of MAGIC MIKE LIVE productions and venues around the world, the flagship show's new venue will be nearly 50 percent larger than its last, offering performers and guests even more room to create magic nightly, and will feature new amenities including:

Zip lines spanning the venue, allowing performers to traverse the room in seconds.

A two-story bar that innovatively doubles as a performance space throughout the show.

A surround sound system coupled with a state-of-the-art lighting rig that places each audience member in the center of the action.

A variety of seating to suit the comfort of every guest, from couches and easy chairs to standard theater seats and cabaret tables.

A QR code-based ordering system for lightning fast, contactless beverage service.

Additionally, a full bar with comfortable lounge seating inspired by the Magic Mike franchise will be located adjacent to the theater's entrance where guests can imbibe and create magic before and after the show.

The new MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas is being created with the health and well-being of its guests, cast and crew as a top priority. "We want our patrons to know that this new production takes into account the challenges that all live shows around the world are facing relative to COVID-19," continued Marini. "We see it as an exciting creative challenge to build a flexible production for Las Vegas that provides us with every opportunity to adjust to whatever government guidance is in place at the time we open. For each of the countries in which we have productions, we are preparing exciting, new variations specific to local guidelines. We are able to bring all of the best thinking from these venues to our flagship production in Las Vegas. We will also be instituting ticketing policies that allow our customers to purchase tickets with the absolute confidence that they will never lose the value of their ticket should their plans change or the show schedule be altered for any reason."

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas will make its debut on the Las Vegas Strip in spring 2021. Sign up now for exclusive pre-sale access and be the first to know when tickets go on sale at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com.

Shows View More Las Vegas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You