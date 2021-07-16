Construction Delays Force IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH To Push Opening to September 15 on the Las Vegas Strip

The producers of Immersive Van Gogh, North America's original and highly-anticipated art installation, announced today that unforeseen construction delays, due particularly to supply chain issues, has forced the delay of the opening a second time and will now open September 15 on the Las Vegas Strip at the all-new Lighthouse Las Vegas located on Level 3 at The Shops at Crystals (3720 S. Las Vegas Blvd.) adjacent to ARIA Resort & Casino.

"As the producer of Immersive Van Gogh, I am disappointed to announce a second delay in opening in Las Vegas," said Producer Corey Ross. "The cause of our delay is due to issues we are having in completing our construction, and particularly supply chain issues related to the air conditioning units which have been delayed due to COVID-19."

Despite requests the producers are frustrated that the county will not allow the Immersive Van Gogh to install temporary event air conditioning while they wait for the permanent units to arrive. The production is a massive multi-million-dollar installation on a scale beyond touring exhibitions and missing the summer tourist season is certainly not ideal for excited ticket holders. The exhibit is currently receiving rave reviews in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Toronto, among other cities, and, numerous celebrities including Madonna have been mesmerized after experiencing the exhibit.

Even though there are unexpected delays, the Immersive Van Gogh Las Vegas exhibit will be one of the most ambitious and elaborate in the country as the creative team are utilizing a space that has never been used before for this type of installation. In addition, Las Vegas is one of the few exhibits outside of New York to enlist the talents of David Korins , the award-winning designer of numerous Broadway hits including Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen. Korins has joined forces with the Italian creative team and will sculpt the Immersive Van Gogh public spaces and bring his creative technology to make a series of illuminating, interactive and one-of-a-kind elements that offer ways to learn more about Vincent van Gogh, his life, his body of work and to take a deeper more meaningful look at how his work resonates with modern-day audiences.

"This delay is frustrating not only for our artistic team who are so excited to open their first Las Vegas show, but also our operations team who are anxious to start their new jobs and welcome you to our new venue at The Shops at Crystals," said Ross. "Most importantly it is frustrating to our ticketholders, and we hope that they will be able to stick with us and come back in September when we promise to present an extraordinary immersive production."

Produced by Lighthouse Immersive and Foster Entertainment , the catalysts of the mesmerizing digital art space, brings its worldwide sensation, a??Immersive Van Gogh, to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip for the first time ever! The visually-striking exhibition encourages guests to experience the awe-inspiring works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh through 500,000 cubic feet of immersive projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels. Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination.

"Immersive Van Gogh has been hailed as an entirely new way of encountering art and has been enthusiastically embraced by press and patrons in every city in which it currently is being presented," said Ross.

The Immersive Van Gogh team includes Creator Massimiliano Siccardi; Composer Luca Longobardi and Art Director Vittorio Guidotti, all of whom have created immersive art exhibits in Europe. In addition, David Korins , the award-winning designer of numerous Broadway hits including Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen has joined forces with the Italian creative team and will sculpt the Immersive Van Gogh public spaces. Korins is also bringing creative technology to make a series of illuminating, interactive and one-of-a-kind elements that offer ways to learn more about Vincent van Gogh, his life, his body of work and to take a deeper more meaningful look at how his work resonates with modern-day audiences.

This winning team will make Immersive Van Gogh Las Vegas one of the most impressive stagings to date, having already opened to tremendous acclaim in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, and New York, with additional openings scheduled for 16 cities across North America, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Denver, and more. Since its North American premiere in July 2020, more than 2.5 million tickets have been sold to Immersive Van Gogh, making it the most popular attraction currently in North America.