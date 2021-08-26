Comedian Steve White Brings Hilarity To Delirious Comedy Club In Downtown Las Vegas

Steve's been in over 5 Spike Lee films including: Do the Right Thing, Clockers, Get on the Bus, Mo' Better Blues and Malcolm X, were he also served as Spike's Director's Trainee. Other films include his first, Coming to America, in which home-town buddy Eddie Murphy gave him his first break. He can also be seen in Harlem Nights, Ford Fairlane, Other People's Money, and the Robert Wuhl directed, Ron Shelton produced, Open Season. He won Best Actor in a Feature Film at the 2003 ABFF's for his portrayal of Michael in the independent feature Skin Deep.

As far as television, Steve was the first African American announcer on the long running game show The Price is Right with Drew Carey, he has guest hosted the legendary Soul Train, appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show, and stand-up shows including Comedy Central, Def Comedy Jam, An Evening at the Improv, Comic Strip Live, Showtime at the Apollo, NBC's Late Friday, MTV's Half Hour Comedy Hour, and the Arsenio Hall Show. He has covered the NHL and MLB for Comedy Central, and has had guest appearances on Martin, The Jamie Fox Show, Phil of the Future, Living Single, and a recurring role on Hanging with Mr. Cooper.

Steve has even had his own morning radio show The Morning Jump-off on Wild 102 in Las Vegas, he has written two screenplays and even gives the occasional wealth building seminar!

Delirious Comedy Club features professional, live standup comedy shows and is the only full-time comedy club in Downtown Las Vegas.

