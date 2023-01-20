Comedian Mike E. Winfield to Perform In AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: SUPERSTARS LIVE

Mike E. Winfield, stand-up comedian from season 17 of "America's Got Talent" and Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer recipient on the current season of "America's Got Talent: All-Stars," takes the stage as guest host for the variety-style spectacle America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live at Luxor Hotel and Casino through Sunday, February 12.

Winfield joins the new lineup of incredibly talented artists including percussion group Pack Drumline and aerialist Aidan Bryant, as well as original showstoppers Kodi Lee, Light Balance and The Silhouettes.

The Baltimore native moved to California to pursue comedy, earning a reoccurring role on NBC's "The Office" and "Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo" on Netflix. Winfield's "America's Got Talent" journey began when he first auditioned during season 17, quickly becoming a popular act securing an enthusiastic "Yes!" from judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. He remained a fan favorite and made it all the way to the season finale.

America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live performs Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. inside Luxor Theater. Tickets starting at $49, not including taxes and applicable fees, are now on sale and can be purchased at MGMResorts.com, Luxor.com and America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office. An exclusive America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live "VIP Meet & Greet package, " starting at $159, also is available for purchase and features a meet and greet with select cast members.

The resort features a wide variety of entertainment including America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live, the fast-paced production celebrating extraordinary talent from the hit TV franchise "America's Got Talent," international phenomenon Blue Man Group, the hilarious comedy of Carrot Top, the provocative adult revue FANTASY, and the ultimate competition gaming and entertainment venue HyperX Esports Arena.

