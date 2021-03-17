Comedian Don Barnhart Presents SPINAL DISINTEGRATION OF MAN Tour

Resident headliner Don Barnhart takes on cancel culture with his DeEvolution of Man Comedy Tour at Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas.

Pushing the boundaries of the political correctness and cancel culture without being overtly offensive isn't always easy but comedian Don Barnhart takes on the challenge by attacking the irony and stupidity of it all with a blend of hysterically funny and topical insights about our life and the world around us at his nightly Las Vegas residency at Delirious Comedy Club.

Barnhart pointed out the double standard in a recent interview, "Politicians try to get out of hot water by claiming their ignorant and racist comments are a joke and yet when a comic makes a joke that bombs, they don't claim to be a politician."

"Comedy Clubs are pretty much the safe houses and guardians of free speech where you can take on the lunacy of our times and call people out." Don emphasized, "However, no matter what you do, it's still got to be funny. However, if you don't have a sense of humor or are easily offended then maybe going to a comedy club isn't for you."

And funny, he is. Don Barnhart's comedy special, The Obese Police from Dry Bar Comedy is the retitled comedy special from Barnhart that is hysterical, yet safe viewing for the entire family but let it be known, when Don takes the stage at his nightly residency in Las Vegas, Barnhart doesn't pull his punches or hold anything back. Audiences often compare Don Barnhart's wit to that of comedy legend George Carlin with the animation and goofiness of Jim Carey.

Don Barnhart's full Dry Bar Comedy Special can be seen here:

Delirious Comedy Club has the distinction of being the only full time, professional comedy club in Downtown Las Vegas. When Barnhart takes time off to perform at his other Las Vegas residency at Jokesters Comedy Club, The Delirious Comedy Club presents their celebrity comedy series with special guest headliners like Pauly Shore from the new Netflix movie Guest House who is appearing March 19th, 26th and April 9th as well as Rondell Sheridan who played Chef Victor on That's So Raven.

Delirious Comedy Club is also working with brokers and investors to build franchise opportunities to other businesses and venues looking to bring a successful business model to their city.

The complete list of health and safety protocols along with the full calendar of who's performing can be viewed here. The Delirious Comedy Club inside Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino performs Thursday-Sunday at 8 pm and 10 pm along with an additional 6 pm show on Friday and Saturday. The comedy club offers discounts for all hotel guests, locals and military. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit deliriouscomedyclub.com.