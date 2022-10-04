Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Don Barnhart Extends Las Vegas Residency

Comedian Don Barnhart has brought laughter to the world and continues to bring the funny with his two Las Vegas residencies.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Comedian Don Barnhart Extends Las Vegas Residency

From Afghanistan to Africa and places in between, comedian Don Barnhart has brought laughter to the world and continues to bring the funny with his two Las Vegas residencies.

Since 1992, Don Barnhart has been entertaining the troops around the world as well as headlining the top comedy clubs, cruise ships and everywhere in between. "If you have enough money, I'll stand in your bathtub and tell jokes while you scrub a dub dub" the comedian joked.

Critics are raving, "Don Barnhart is hysterically funny, delivering well-written topical material with an improvisation flair that's not to be missed. Don pushes the boundaries of "Cancel Culture" using common sense without being overtly offensive. He's a refreshing voice in comedy with the clever, witty insights of George Carlin and the facial expressions of Jim Carey."

The comedian explained his views on cancel culture, "Politicians say horrific, racist things and when people get mad, they claim it was a joke but when a comedian makes a joke and someone doesn't like it, they protest and want that comedian's head on a stick. We follow the sentiment of Netflix as we have a vast array of different styles of comedians and support their artistic freedoms so if you can't give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to humor then maybe a comedy club isn't for you."

"If you enjoy quick witted comedy and hilarious scenarios then you're going to love this Dry Bar Comedy Special from Don Barnhart." Although Don Barnhart's Dry Bar Special is family friendly and safe for all audiences when Barnhart hits the stage, he doesn't hold back and takes the audience to a whole new level.

Barnhart extends his nightly residency in Las Vegas with Jokesters Comedy Club, located at The Alexis Park All-Suite Resort just blocks from the infamous strip. It's like, "Off Broadway", Barnhart added. Don splits his time between his other venue, Delirious Comedy Club, The Aloha Ha Comedy Club, selected tour dates and Jokesters.

Jokesters Comedy Club will also feature some of the funniest, touring comedians today along with emerging comedy stars and some famous faces seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, Amazon. Shows run Fri -Sat at 7:30pm.

Alexis Park's kitchen is now open so customers can get a great meal or snacks before or after the shows in the Pegasus Lounge.

For tickets/more information, please visit Jokesters Comedy Club


