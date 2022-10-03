Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Don Barnhart Adds Additional Shows at Jokesters Comedy Club

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman recently congratulated comedian and producer Don Barnhart on his 1000th show, proclaiming it Jokesters Day in Las Vegas.

Register for Las Vegas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

Comedian Don Barnhart Adds Additional Shows at Jokesters Comedy Club

Due to overwhelming demand, comedian Don Barnhart and co-producer Pete Housley are adding additional shows to Jokesters Comedy Club to accommodate the increasing demand of tourists visiting Las Vegas.

"If you enjoy quick witted comedy and hilarious scenarios then you're going to love this Dry Bar Comedy Special from Don Barnhart." Although Don Barnhart's Dry Bar Special is family friendly and safe for all audiences when Barnhart hits the stage, he doesn't hold back and takes the audience to a whole new level.

The comedian explained, "Politicians say horrific, racist things and when people get mad, they claim it was a joke but when a comedian makes a joke and someone doesn't like it, they protest and want that comedian's head on a stick. We follow the sentiment of Netflix as we have a vast array of different styles of comedians and support their artistic freedoms so if you can't give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to humor then maybe a comedy club isn't for you."

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman recently congratulated comedian and producer Don Barnhart on his 1000th show, proclaiming it Jokesters Day in Las Vegas, "Special thanks are extended to Don Barnhart and all performers for entertaining residents and visitors alike. Please keep the laughs coming as we offer best wishes for the next 1,000 shows and beyond."

Located at The Alexis Park All-Suite Resort, Jokesters Comedy Club features some of the funniest, touring comedians today along with emerging comedy stars and some famous faces seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, Amazon. Shows run Fri -Sat at 7:30pm.

Alexis Park's kitchen is now open so customers can get a great meal or snacks before or after the shows in the Pegasus Lounge.

For tickets/more information, please visit Jokesters Comedy Club





More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES at the Resorts World TheatrePhotos: Inside Opening Night of DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES at the Resorts World Theatre
October 2, 2022

Magician, extreme illusionist and stunt artist, David Blaine, debuted his first-ever residency, DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES, at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. Blaine mesmerized the sold-out crowd with never-before-seen acts, awe-inspiring illusions and death-defying stunts. Check out a look inside the opening night festivities below!
Las Vegas CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Productions Announce Shows Through June 2023Las Vegas CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Productions Announce Shows Through June 2023
September 30, 2022

Following the monumental success of the producer's global return, Cirque du Soleil has announced schedules for all six Las Vegas resident shows, including “O,” KÀ, The Beatles LOVE, Michael Jackson ONE, Mad Apple and Mystère for January – June 2023.
The Neon Museum Presents DUCK DUCK SHED Next MonthThe Neon Museum Presents DUCK DUCK SHED Next Month
September 28, 2022

The Neon Museum, one of Las Vegas' most iconic and visually stunning museums that tells the story of the city through historic neon signs, has announced the full line-up of its upcoming and inaugural four-day event entitled Duck Duck Shed: Celebrating Las Vegas Architecture, Design, and Culture.
WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FESTIVAL Announces Cancellation Of Las Vegas Event, October 20 & 21WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FESTIVAL Announces Cancellation Of Las Vegas Event, October 20 & 21
September 22, 2022

Due to unforeseen circumstances, WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FEST 2022 has been cancelled.
Colte Julian Launches Into The Space With The Las Vegas Premiere Of Elton John Tribute WONDERFUL CRAZY NIGHT!Colte Julian Launches Into The Space With The Las Vegas Premiere Of Elton John Tribute WONDERFUL CRAZY NIGHT!
September 20, 2022

​​​​​​​Colte Julian launches into The Space LV with the Las Vegas Premiere of WONDERFUL CRAZY NIGHT! The New Elton Tribute Concert. This electrifying tribute concert will run for one performance only-Friday, October 7 at 8pm-at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Ct, Las Vegas.