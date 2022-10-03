Comedian Don Barnhart Adds Additional Shows at Jokesters Comedy Club

Due to overwhelming demand, comedian Don Barnhart and co-producer Pete Housley are adding additional shows to Jokesters Comedy Club to accommodate the increasing demand of tourists visiting Las Vegas.

"If you enjoy quick witted comedy and hilarious scenarios then you're going to love this Dry Bar Comedy Special from Don Barnhart." Although Don Barnhart's Dry Bar Special is family friendly and safe for all audiences when Barnhart hits the stage, he doesn't hold back and takes the audience to a whole new level.

The comedian explained, "Politicians say horrific, racist things and when people get mad, they claim it was a joke but when a comedian makes a joke and someone doesn't like it, they protest and want that comedian's head on a stick. We follow the sentiment of Netflix as we have a vast array of different styles of comedians and support their artistic freedoms so if you can't give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to humor then maybe a comedy club isn't for you."

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman recently congratulated comedian and producer Don Barnhart on his 1000th show, proclaiming it Jokesters Day in Las Vegas, "Special thanks are extended to Don Barnhart and all performers for entertaining residents and visitors alike. Please keep the laughs coming as we offer best wishes for the next 1,000 shows and beyond."

Located at The Alexis Park All-Suite Resort, Jokesters Comedy Club features some of the funniest, touring comedians today along with emerging comedy stars and some famous faces seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, Amazon. Shows run Fri -Sat at 7:30pm.

Alexis Park's kitchen is now open so customers can get a great meal or snacks before or after the shows in the Pegasus Lounge.

