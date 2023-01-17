Comedian Ali Wong Returns To Encore Theater At Wynn, April 28 & 29

This spring, comedian, writer, actress and director Ali Wong will make her highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with "Ali Wong: Live." The New York Times best-selling author will present four shows over two nights on Friday, April 28, 2023 and Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Wong made her sold-out venue debut at Encore Theater in February 2019. She is best known for her critically-acclaimed Netflix comedy specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and the Emmy-nominated Don Wong. She is working with A24 on her next project titled Beef, a new Netflix series slated for release in April 2023.

Ticket Information

2023 Performance Dates: April 28-29, 2023; shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. nightly

Public On-Sale: Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST

Starting Ticket Price: Tickets starting at $59.95

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.